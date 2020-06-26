DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

TROPHY FOR THE 1970 GRAFTON CUP ARRIVES

MR DEREK Urquhart, of Teachers Highland Cream Scotch Whisky yesterday entrusted to the care of East-West Airlines his company’s $300 trophy for the Teachers Grafton Cup to be held on July 16.

EDITORIAL- TOURISM AND FATE OF THE COAST TOURIST ROAD

IF TOURISM is to be the big hope in the Clarence Valley, let us all put our shoulder to the wheel and see if we can make it into something really big and a major factor in our future growth and continued prosperity. Many people are already doing this, while some, of course, have been battling hard for many years. With the co-operation of the Big River Tourist Authority and the tourist-minded businessmen of the area, this newspaper, for its part, has planning well advanced for a special tourist feature which will be distributed throughout the state in places where it can do the most good for the Clarence tourist trade.

But it appears that the old bogey of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing is with us again. This is an affliction to which governments are particularly susceptible. We all know how a council can bitumen surface a street only to find a variety of authorities coming along to lay pipes and undertake sundry other works.

Much of the tourist hope for the future in the Clarence district hinges on the coastal tourist road to pass through the Ulmarra Shire. But it now appears that the tourist road will be just another road, in fact nothing more than an alternate high speed route to the existing Pacific Highway.

B.E.M. FOR ELLEM

A FORMER Graftonian, Staff Sergeant Neil Ellem, of PNG Training Depot, Goldie River Barracks, Territory of Papua and New Guinea, was honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

He received a British Empire Medal for “dedication and highly competent performance of his duties for the Army.”

Staff Seargent Ellem was born in South Grafton, the son of Mr and Mrs E. S. (Ted) Ellem.

Educated at the South Grafton Public School and Grafton High School, he was a member of the Grafton Boys’ Band and the South Grafton Water Brigade.

He joined the Army in 1951 and served until 1957. He rejoined the Army in January, 1961, and was with the 3rd Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment, from 1961 to December, 1966, with service in Malaysia and Borneo.

BUTTER PRICE RISE IN U.K.

LONDON, Thurs. (AAP-Reuter)- Australia, New Zealand and the Irish Republic – who supply almost two-thirds of Britain’s butter imports – today announced price increases.

This means a total price rise of about two pence (two cents) a pound.