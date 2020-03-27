DEX FILES: Dark day for County Council

BIRTHS

CHAPMAN: To Beverley and Murray, a son, David John, 24/3/70.

PURNELL (nee Dobson): To Lois and Len, a daughter, Sharon Lynn, 25/3/70.

ENGAGEMENTS

ANDERSON – HAYES. — Mr. and Mrs. L. G. Hayes, of 2 Harwood Street, Maclean, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their twin daughter, Delma Joan, to Alan Ross, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. K. A. Anderson, of Chatsworth Island.

CARLTON – SLAATS. — Helen Margaret, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. Carlton, Calliope, to Henri Gerard, son of Mr. P. Slaats and the late Mrs. Slaats, Woodford, Blue Mountains.

KNOX – BARTON. — Mr. and Mrs. E. V. Barton, of Cowper, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Lynnette Anne, to Lance Raymond, only son of Mr. and Mrs. K. Knox of Minnie Water.

SCHIPP – WEST. — Mr. and Mrs. N. A. West, R.M.B. 454, Newcastle, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Dianne June, to Kevin George, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. W. R. Schipp, of Ulmarra.

SECKOLD – WATTS. — With pleasure the engagement is announced of Denise, only daughter of Mrs. K. Watts, of Hogue’s Lane, Maclean, to John, only son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Seckold, of Fairfield.

STAFF RETRENCHED BY FLOOD COUNTY COUNCIL

Thirteen men employed by the Clarence River (Flood Mitigation) County Council will be put off work, a meeting of the Council decided on Thursday, following a report by the County Engineer, Mr. M. Brown.

Mr. Brown told the meeting that work at the Clarence River Slipway and Engineering Co. Pty. Ltd. was drawing to a close and it was necessary to look again at the availability of funds and work so that the existing work force could be maintained.

MCRAE HEADS CLARENCE CANE GROWERS’ BRANCH

Mr. D. J. McRae, of Harwood, was elected president of the Clarence River branch of the N.S.W. Cane Growers’ Association at a meeting of the executive in Maclean yesterday.

The retiring president, Mr. R. S. Gregor, did not seek re-election.

Mr. K. A. Anderson was elected vice-president.

EIGHTEEN SCHOOLS TO BE REPRESENTED AT C.H.S. REGATTA

The Combined High Schools’ championship regatta on the Clarence River at Grafton tomorrow will be the third conducted by the New South Wales High Schools’ Sports Association and the first on a country course.

The eights were won in both 1968 and 1969 by Telopea Park High School, with the first fours going to Vaucluse High and in 1969 to Manly Boys’ High. Last year, Grafton High won the third fours.