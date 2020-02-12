DEX FILES: Delicious, creamy amalgamation

Miss Jocelyn Thomas, of Lismore, a missionary from Sabah, was guest speaker at Lady Day celebrations at South Grafton yesterday. She is shown here (centre) with Mrs. R. G. Arthur, wife of the Bishop of Grafton (left) and Mrs. K. McDonald. See story on page two.

BIRTHS

GUY. – To Dianne and Vic., a daughter, Nicole, 11/2/70. Sister for Meghan.

HARPER. – To Barbara and Chris, a daughter, 11/2/70.

ENGAGEMENTS

Mieszala – PRESGRAVE.– Mr. and Mrs. Arthur G. Presgrave, of Maclean and formerly of Perth and Newcastle, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Gayle Frances, to Frank, only son of Mrs. and Mrs. Mieszala, of Newcastle.

SABAH MISSIONARY AT GRAFTON

Miss Jocelyn Thomas, of Lismore, who has been a missionary in Sabah (formerly North Borneo) for the past seven years, spoke to over 150 women at a Lady Day celebration in South Grafton yesterday.

AMALGAMATION OF TWO DAIRY COMPANIES

Subject to the approval of shareholders, amalgamation of the Grafton and Clarence River Pioneer Co-op. Dairy Companies should be finalised by July 1, 1970, a meeting of the South Arm branch of the Primary Producers’ Union was told.

Messrs. B. C. Eggins and T. K. Taylor, chairmen of the respective boards, urged shareholders to approve of the proposal to amalgamate because of the benefits that would accrue to the local industry.

SLIPWAY HELP LOWER CLARENCE

The slipway project at Harwood Island would be of considerable assistance to the economy and progress of the Lower Clarence.

That was stated by the president of the Maclean Shire Council, Cr. R. S. Gregor, in a minute to today’s meeting of the council.

He said the efforts of the Clarence River Slipway and Engineering Coy. Pty. Ltd. in raising some $250,000, mainly from local sources, and success in obtaining State Government endorsement with a $185,000 loan was very commendable.

DECLINE IN CYCLE THEFTS

A decline in the number of stolen cycles not recovered during December and January was reported yesterday by Mr. Geoff Norris, of the Speedwell Cycle Centre.

Information supplied but the Sgt. Crossingham, Grafton Police, indicated that of the number of cycles reported stolen during that time, only nine had not been recovered, he said.