Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miss Jocelyn Thomas, of Lismore, a missionary from Sabah, was guest speaker at Lady Day celebrations at South Grafton yesterday. She is shown here (centre) with Mrs. R. G. Arthur, wife of the Bishop of Grafton (left) and Mrs. K. McDonald. See story on page two.
Miss Jocelyn Thomas, of Lismore, a missionary from Sabah, was guest speaker at Lady Day celebrations at South Grafton yesterday. She is shown here (centre) with Mrs. R. G. Arthur, wife of the Bishop of Grafton (left) and Mrs. K. McDonald. See story on page two.
News

DEX FILES: Delicious, creamy amalgamation

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIRTHS

GUY. – To Dianne and Vic., a daughter, Nicole, 11/2/70. Sister for Meghan.

HARPER. – To Barbara and Chris, a daughter, 11/2/70.

ENGAGEMENTS

Mieszala – PRESGRAVE.– Mr. and Mrs. Arthur G. Presgrave, of Maclean and formerly of Perth and Newcastle, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Gayle Frances, to Frank, only son of Mrs. and Mrs. Mieszala, of Newcastle.

SABAH MISSIONARY AT GRAFTON

Miss Jocelyn Thomas, of Lismore, who has been a missionary in Sabah (formerly North Borneo) for the past seven years, spoke to over 150 women at a Lady Day celebration in South Grafton yesterday.

AMALGAMATION OF TWO DAIRY COMPANIES

Subject to the approval of shareholders, amalgamation of the Grafton and Clarence River Pioneer Co-op. Dairy Companies should be finalised by July 1, 1970, a meeting of the South Arm branch of the Primary Producers’ Union was told.

Messrs. B. C. Eggins and T. K. Taylor, chairmen of the respective boards, urged shareholders to approve of the proposal to amalgamate because of the benefits that would accrue to the local industry.

SLIPWAY HELP LOWER CLARENCE

The slipway project at Harwood Island would be of considerable assistance to the economy and progress of the Lower Clarence.

That was stated by the president of the Maclean Shire Council, Cr. R. S. Gregor, in a minute to today’s meeting of the council.

He said the efforts of the Clarence River Slipway and Engineering Coy. Pty. Ltd. in raising some $250,000, mainly from local sources, and success in obtaining State Government endorsement with a $185,000 loan was very commendable.

DECLINE IN CYCLE THEFTS

A decline in the number of stolen cycles not recovered during December and January was reported yesterday by Mr. Geoff Norris, of the Speedwell Cycle Centre.

Information supplied but the Sgt. Crossingham, Grafton Police, indicated that of the number of cycles reported stolen during that time, only nine had not been recovered, he said.

backward glances clarence valley dex files milk
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUTCRY: Health responds to hospital ward closure concerns

        premium_icon OUTCRY: Health responds to hospital ward closure concerns

        Health Lower Clarence community enraged at rumours of bed losses at Maclean District Hospital

        Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        premium_icon Cat carer sentenced over animal cruelty

        Crime Happy Paws Haven founder Sally Ann Rogers faces court.

        VOTE NOW: Search is on for Clarence's favourite florist

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search is on for Clarence's favourite florist

        Opinion WE put the call out to Facebook in the search for the Clarence Valley's favourite...

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on traditional jewellers.