DEX FILES: Dog fosters litter of piglets

Lassie lets a litter of piglets feed after losing her own litter of puppies.

BIRTHS

CUPPLES.– To Gail and Clinton, a son, Grant Andrew, 8/7/70.

PREDO (nee Robinson): To Barbara and Warren, a son. Both well.

FOSTER MOTHER TO LITTER OF PIGS

Lassie, a Collie Kelpie cross bitch belonging to Mr. Laurie Baker, of Kangaroo Creek lost her litter of pups about six weeks ago. A litter of pigs on the property were also very young and she began to mother them as her own.

This seems to have proved a highly successful supplement to the pigs’ diet, as both pigs and foster mother seem happy with the arrangement. The photograph was taken by Mr. Errol Clark, a member of the Grafton Camera Club.

INFORMATION IN STATE OFFICE BLOCK

The purposes of the information office to be established in the State Office Block in Grafton were outlined at a well-attended meeting in the Grafton Civic Centre yesterday afternoon.

The meeting was addressed by the Deputy Chief Inspector of the N.S.W. Public Service Board, Mr. J. Frape, and the senior administrative officer of the Department of Works, Mr. A. G. Dunstan. Both were welcomed by the mayor, Mr, Ms N. G. Weiley.

DOUBLE CASINO WATER SUPPLY

The Minister for Conservation, Mr. J. G. Beale, yesterday offered the Casino Municipal Council $12,000 towards the $14,000 necessary to raise the weir in the Richmond River at Casino.

This was stated in Grafton last night by Mr. W. R. Weiley, MLA for Clarence, who said the weir would approximately double the water storage for Casino and provide water for irrigators on the Upper Richmond as far as Doubtful Creek.

COUNCIL ASK RACECOURSE TRUSTEES FOR TROTTING OBJECTIONS

The Grafton City Council will ask the trustees of the Grafton racecourse why trotting fixtures would not be satisfactory to them on certain dates and will bring the request before a meeting of the trustees tonight.

Council has decided on the action last night in view of its interest in the promotion of tourism and the establishment of a paceway.

The matter was brought up by Mr, Ms J. F. Kelly last night when council considered a committee recommendation expressing disappointment at the lack of co-operation between the trustees and the Grafton District Racing Club concerning the establishment of trotting at the Grafton racecourse.

FEDERAL AID FOR COUNCILS

The Commonwealth Government should contribute to the N.S.W. Local Government Assistance Fun, the Minister for Local Government, Mr. Morton, said today.

Mr Morton said the contribution would compensate Shire and Municipal Councils for rates that were not paid on some types of Commonwealth properties.