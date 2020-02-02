DEX FILES: Editor unloads on people

From the Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

BIRTHS

EVERSON.– To Pamela and Harry. A son, 2/2/70. Both well.

SMART (nee Wright). – To Gillian and Noel. A daughter, Sandra Merle. 2/2/70.

CITIZENS CAN HELP IN BEATING THE VANDALS

Vandalism is a worldwide problem — a hoodlum is a hoodlum whether he operates in Wall Street, New York, or Red Square, Moscow. They are to be found in capitalist and communist countries alike. In other words, vandals are like the cockroach, found everywhere and difficult to eradicate.

The have another similarity with vermin by operating under cover and in the dark, demonstrating that there must be something a little awry in the theory that man has a superior brain to pests.

Grafton has been fortunately free of major vandalism for years, There have been occasional annoying and frustrating outbreaks with garden seats broken, shrubs pulled up, gardens trampled light bulbs smashed an so on. But the city has largely been spared the attention of those of its citizens with small brains and nothing to do except make nuisances of themselves.

VAGUE STATEMENTS BY POLITICAL LEADERS

Sir, if there was an award for “The Most Vague or Frustrating Statement of the Year,” surely those of our national and State political leaders must be in the running for the prize.

Typical of the statements that appear almost daily in the Press is that of the President of the Federal Senate, Sir Alister McMullin. He is reported to have said, “Australia’s pastoral industry faced a bright future, the likes of which had not been experienced before”.

WEILEY AGAIN HEADS FLOOD COUNTY COUNCIL

Cr. Neville Weiley was yesterday unanimously re-elected chairman of the Clarence River (Flood Mitigation) County Council. Cr. F. N. Clark was returned unopposed as deputy chairman.

PULLED FROM WRECK BY GRAFTON MAN

A semi-trailer driver was incinerated and a second-semi trailer driver was pulled to safety by a Grafton Man, Mr. Arthur Finney, yesterday morning after the vehicles collided head on at Barry Creek, 14 miles south of Kempsey at 7.50.

ACCOMMODATION FOR ROWERS

The South Grafton High School will assist in the arrangements for accommodation for visiting rowers to the first Combined High Schools’ Amateur Athletics Association regatta to be rowed on the Clarence at Grafton, on March 29.