DEX FILES: ‘Fashion dictatorship’ toppled in coup

DEX FILES 30/12/19: Three young Graftonians sail their boats at the Arrawarra Reserve. They are, left to right, Tony O'Keeffe, Garry Rooke and Scott Maguire.

From the daily examiner 50 years ago.

BIRTHS

AUSTIN (nee McDermid). – To Margaret and Mike, a son, Barry Joseph. Brother for David, Mark, Paul, Wayne and Janita. Born 30/12/69, at Grafton.

HASLAM. – To Helen and Peter. At Canberra. Rebecca Ann. Sister for Tania. 27th December.

ROSS (nee Adamson). At grafton Base Hospital, 30/12/69, to Janelle and Norman, a son – Dale andrew, Brother for Belinda. Both well.

ENGAGEMENTS

GRAHAM – WORRELL.– Mr. and Mrs. C. S. Worrell, of 70 Breimba street, Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter Sandra to Russell, only son of Mr. and Mrs. L R. Graham, of 2 Alice street, Grafton.

HURT AVOIDING KANGAROO

A man was injured when a motor vehicle, trying to avoid a kangaroo, swerved and ran down an embankment on the Pacific Highway, 15 miles south of Grafton, about 6.40 a.m. yesterday.

The injured man, Horace Edgar Williamson, of Wyndang road, Primbee, was a passenger in the car driven by Mrs. G. Williamson, of the same address.

FIFTH PRIZE TO GRAFTON COUPLE

A Grafton couple have won fifth prize of $400 dollars in a special Christmas lottery. They are Mr. and Mrs. W. Mianowany, of 27 Clarence street.

Mrs. Mianowany said the ticket was given to them for a Christmas present, but they often bought a ticket without great success.

She described the win as very pleasant and acceptable. She had occasionally won small prizes, but this was her first big win.

TEENAGE TOPICS: FASHION REVOLUTION OF THE 60’S

The mini, the maxi, the see-through, the use of plastics and metals, the model personality cult, the acceptance of frank fakery, all these were part of the fashion revolution of the sixties, and today as we bid the decade goodbye and hail the seventies I have reviewed the fight for fashion freedom waged and won by the women of the sixties.

The sixties must go down in fashion history as an era of revolution; the decade when youth led all women to fashion freedom — freedom from mental fashion dictatorship and physical freedom from restrictive, movement-inhibiting clothing.

The revolt has so faithfully mirrored the attitudes, the pace, the technological advances, the Western affluence, the cults of the times that a review of the fashions of the sixties could well form the basis of an accurate sociological history.

Very few age-old fashions and taboos have survived the revolution. Accepted standards of modesty have received a body blow in the cause of freedom.

Take the hemline which graduated from a cautious four-inches-below – the knee in 1960, to the five-inches-above mini of the mid sixties, then soared up to become the micro-mini, no longer measured from the floor or the knee up, but taped a mere 10 inches from the waist down!

Take pants which are now accepted as proper female apparel for any occasion form the most informal to the most formal.

CHARGED OVER CAR THEFTS

On Monday police from at least five centres combined in a search for six stolen cars taken from the north coast area of Harwood, Yamba, Coraki and Evans Head. grafton detectives, Sergt. Ron Walsh and ken Rowlands, together with police from Casino, Evans Head, Woodburn and Coraki arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with car stealing offences.

N.Z. COLTS TO PLAY IN COFFS HARBOUR

A New Zealand touring Colts’ cricket team will play a two-day match on Brelsford Park, Coffs Harbour, on January 17 and 18.

The Coffs Harbour game will be between matches at Taree and Armidale, after which the colts will play a team selected from the Tamworth junior carnival.