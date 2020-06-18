DEX FILES: Fire guts grandstand at Grafton racecourse

GUTTED: A fire ripped through the main stand at the Clarence River Jockey Club on the eve of the July Racing Carnival, 50 year ago today.

BIRTHS

O'CONNOR - To Joan (nee Cox) and Barry, a son, Michael James Donald, 13/6/70.

WEINRABE - To Sue and Joe, a daughter, Cherri Maree, 17/6/70.

POWER - To Marylin and the late Colin, a daughter, 16/6/70.

FIRE GUTS GRANDSTAND AT GRAFTON RACECOURSE

THE members' grandstand at the Grafton racecourse was completely gutted last night in a spectacular $200,000 fire on the eve of the annual race carnival.

Racing officials said that although the fire was a setback, the carnival would go on.

LACK OF AMENITIES FOR HOSPITAL STAFF

MR. JOHN Young, organiser for the Health and Research Employees' Association, began work in Grafton yesterday on the annual visits to public hospitals in the North Coast area. His association also covers private hospitals and ambulance stations.

In Grafton yesterday, Mr. Young said one of the aspects which caused concern to the association was the lack of amenities for staffs working within hospitals.

TRIPS ON CLARENCE IN LUXURY CRUISER

A 76FT 8in-long luxury two-deck passenger cruiser, under construction by the Clarence River Slipway and Engineering Coy. Pty. Ltd. for Hayles Canberra Cruisers Pty. Ltd., will operate on the river for a trial period after its launching, probably in late August.

A meeting of the Works and Water Supply Committee of the Grafton City Council was told that a Canberra company representative, Mr. Barry Meyers, would be in Grafton on July 6 to finalise arrangements for suitable wharf facilities.

LETTER: DRIVERS WHO IMPEDE OTHERS

SIR, it was interesting to read comments in Tuesday's Daily Examiner by a staff reporter concerning traffic on the highway between Coffs Harbour and Grafton over the Queens Birthday weekend.

I noted particularly the reference to a bank-up of 17 vehicles.

I was not on the highway this weekend but have seen such conditions on other occasions. Too often the fault lies with drivers in front who drive far too slowly and through their discourtesy cause traffic bank-ups.

There should be a law compelling the slow ones to pull over when holding up more than five vehicles.

Out traffic policemen would be better engaged speeding up or pulling over some of these discourteous drivers who impede the progress of others on our highways, instead of booking good, safe, fast drivers who are courteous and often have good, accident-free records.

There is too much rubbish written about speed and not enough emphasis on skill.