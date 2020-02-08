DEX FILES: Frustrated son speaks out

Children's day out at Luna Park in Sydney. Left to right are Luke Shaw, who doesn't know where he comes from, Shane from South Grafton, James from Narrandera, Kelvin from Dubbo and Debbie from Grafton. All the children are pictured in Sydney's Luna Park, having a day out arranged by the Far West Homes scheme at Manly with whom they were stopping while on holiday in Sydney.

Children's day out at Luna Park in Sydney. Left to right are Luke Shaw, who doesn't know where he comes from, Shane from South Grafton, James from Narrandera, Kelvin from Dubbo and Debbie from Grafton. All the children are pictured in Sydney's Luna Park, having a day out arranged by the Far West Homes scheme at Manly with whom they were stopping while on holiday in Sydney.

ENGAGEMENTS

GIBBS – WOOD. – Mr. and Mrs. T. K. Wood wish to announce the engagement of their eldest daughter Helen Susan, to William Arthur Gibbs, only son of Mrs. J. Gibbs, of Hawthorne Street, and Mr. W. Gibbs, of Lowanna.

FINANCE TALKS BEING HELD

Mr. Ian Robinson, M.H.R. for Cowper, is attending a Commonwealth-State Parliamentary Conference on Commwealth-State financial relations at Southport.

The conference is being attended by about 30 Federal and State Members, including the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. McEwen, and the Queensland Premier, Mr. Bjelke-Petersen.

Mr. Robinson is convener of the Federal Parliamentary Country Party committee on Commonwealth-State financial relations.

MORE VANDALISM IN GRAFTON

A wave of vandalism has been evident throughout Grafton in recent weeks and continued on Friday night.

Vandals smashed through several plate glass windows throughout the city. The Dobie Dell Fish Shop at 205 Prince street was the target for vandals who smashed two large front windows.

OBSERVE COMMON POLICY IN ENROLMENT OF FIVE YEAR OLDS

A common policy in the whole of Grafton has been set for the enrolment of five-year-olds, writes a spokesman for the Grafton Public School. It will be observed by the infants’ department at Grafton, South Grafton and Westlawn.

Children who turn five in first term, i.e., by May 7, should have been enrolled by now.

LIFE’S PROBLEMS WITH ALISON DARE

Problem: When we take my mother-in-law for a drive, she always expects to sit in the front seat, My wife meekly permits this and moves to the back of the car. I get very incensed and take it out on my wife. Should I allow this to continue?

Answer: It is usual for a wife to sit by her husband when he is driving. if the outings are frequent a mother-in-law should not usurp this position apart from an occasional treat. A wife is entitles to offer he mother the front seat as a small expression of welcome and appreciation of he company. If the outing is to be one of contention on this account it would be better to settle once and for all that you wish on your wife to sit with you in the front.

OPENING DAY FOR CITY TENNIS CLUB

The Grafton City Tennis Club’s opening day for the 1970 season will take place on Sunday next, February 15. A draw for partners mixed doubles tournament, to which all district players are invited as guests of the club, will start at 1.15pm.