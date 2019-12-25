DEX FILES: GDSC donates tobacco to prisoners

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

ENGAGEMENTS

CUTLER – WALKER. – Mr. and Mrs. K. S. Walker, of Kempsey, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter, Jennifer Lynne, to William Richard, elder son of Mr. and Mrs. R. N. Cutler, of Grafton.

NILON – STEWART. – Mr. and Mrs. L. M. Stewart, of Tyndale, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Pamela Ann to John Patrick, only son of Mrs. and A. Nilon and the late P. J. Nilon, Bacon Street, Grafton.

SWAIN – GOLDING. – The engagement has been announced of Kaye, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. S. Golding, of Coaldale, via Grafton, to Neville, youngest son of Mrs. and Mrs. A. C. Swain, of “Kilphysic,” Carrol, via Gunnedah.

CHRISTMAS DAY IN INSTITUTIONS

A four-day games tournament and a traditional Christmas dinner were two of the highlights for prisoners at the Grafton Gaol over the Christmas break.

The superintendent of the gaol, Mr. B. H. Dinsmore, said yesterday that games tournaments were usually conducted at weekends and on public holidays.

A special four-day tournament had been arranged for the Christmas break with prizes of tobacco being donated by the Grafton District Services Club.

Games played were bowls, carpet bowls, chess table tennis, shuttlecock, hookey, draughts, dominoes and dumps.

Pork for Christmas was also donated to the Gaol. Mr. Dinamore said the prisoners really appreciated the generosity of and thoughtfulness of Grafton businesses and Grafton people who donated all these items.

ABANDON SEARCH FOR DROWNED BOY’S BODY

No trace had been found of eight-year-old Gregory Alan Warrell, of Miranda, drowned off Pippie Beach at Yamba on December 18 when an intensive seven-day search by police and civilians was abandoned on Wednesday.

VISITED PATIENTS IN HOSPITAL

Christmas means Santa Claus and presents to young and old alike, and for the past 30 years Mr. Tom Kleindienst has brought happiness to all patients at the Grafton Base Hospital on Christmas Day.

Fulfilling the role of Santa Claus, Mr Kleindienst has visited every patient in the hospital, distributing gifts and wishing them a “Merry Christmas” on Christmas morning.

GLENREAGH TEA AND CONCERT

A tea party followed by a concert by the school children was much enjoyed by children and parents at the annual school break.

The infants’ department in charge of Mrs. M. Mattson provided a happy Christmas theme with their singing of all the popular Christmas Carols.

RURAL YOUTH PRESENTATIONS

At the Alumy Creek Rural Youth Club’s annual presentation evening and Christmas party, the Christmas Party took the form of a fancy dress competition.

Main trophy of the night was the Commercial Bank of Australia Shield for the best overall project for the year. This was won by Miss Judy Doust with her cookery project.