DEX FILES: Generations at odds over roles for women

BIRTHS

BODIMEADE.– To Marie and Glynn, a daughter, 9/5/70.

ENGAGEMENTS

WINDSOR – GRAHAM. – Mr. and Mrs. H. T. Graham, of 1 Loxton Avenue, Grafton, happily announce the engagement of their daughter Nerise, to Les, only son of Mr. and Mrs. L. J. Windsor, of 200 Maud Street, Grafton.

LIFE PROBLEMS: GIRL RESENTS RESTRAINTS

Problem: I am leaving home. I can’t stand the way my parents order me about and find fault with me. My father insists upon obedience but I feel like I am old enough to do as I like without interference.

There are only a few short years when young people can really have fun and old busybodies do all they can to deprive them of their happiness. They have dull lives and are jealous of those who can do what they would like to do. Surely no one could blame me for getting all I can out of life? “Cynthia”

Answer: Be careful you don’t get more than you bargained for! Parents care for and guide their children because they love them and know the pitfalls ahead.

You are passing through a critical stage where you believe you know the full sum and yet are as vulnerable as they come. I urge you to be more grateful for your good parents.

Accept their discipline and let them see that you wish to grow in wisdom. When you have proved your commonsense they will be only too glad to see you go out and enjoy yourself.

Problem: I am very worried about my daughter. She has a wonderful husband and they are both deeply in love. The trouble is that she hasn’t the remotest idea of housekeeping. I have called her at 11 o’clock in the morning to find the housework untouched and she is sitting there reading or playing with the dog. She is 23, old enough to understand her responsibilities. What do you suggest? “Concerned”

Answer: There is satisfaction in planning the day’s routine and then, a little tired perhaps, to say “I’ve finished what was expected of me.” There is no future for the indolent but chaos and unhappiness. She and her husband are in love now, but how long will it last when he realises she is not a helpmate but an incubus? Perhaps you could help her get things in order and work out a schedule until she is able to manage on her own. Tell her plainly all this – but don’t nag. if she will not listen be sure she will learn the hard way – from experience.

COFFS HARBOUR PLANS FOR HOME FOR AGED

Construction is expected to start this year on a $250,000 home for the aged. The home will be built by the Coffs Harbour branch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society with some help from other conferences of the society within the Lismore Diocese.

Mr. B. Malouf, chairman of the committee handling the project, announced details of the plans today.

18- YEAR-OLDS AS CLUB MEMBERS

Following changes in the Liquor Act, and in the constitution, the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen’s Club is now accepting applications for membership from youths between 18-21.

Already a number of applications from 18-year-olds have been received for club membership. A spokesman for the club said yesterday that those between the ages of 18 and 20 wishing to join the club could do so.

Their application forms must be signed by a club member over the age of 21 and the younger members would have to appear before a club vetting process before being accepted.

The Liquor Act now provides for 18-year-olds to join clubs and to order and consume liquor within the clubs. Persons under the age of 21 are not allowed to play poker machines, but may use all other facilities of the club.

INCREASED ENTRIES AT FISHING FESTIVAL

The eighth annual Family Fishing Festival organised by the Yamba Chamber of Commerce, got off to an excellent start today. From opening time at 8.30am until noon there was a steady stream of entrants and at closing time these totalled 315.

This compares with 240 for the opening day last year.

SOME FORFEITS IN WOMEN’S HOCKEY GAME

Because of insufficient players being present, some Grafton women’s hockey games on Saturday could not be played.

Teams who are sure they will have to forfeit on Saturdays should contact Cathy Gillet at 42 2389 before 12.30pm on Wednesday. It is hoped then that these forfeits will not inconvenience so many people.