50 years ago today, Grafton airport was in a very different sutuation.
DEX FILES: Grafton Airport set for much-needed upgrade

10th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
ENGAGEMENTS

 

PATTERSON- DARBY- Mr. R. B. Derby, of "Aston," Grafton, has much pleasure in announcing the engagement of his only daughter Julie Margaret, to Michael Robert, son of Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Patterson, of Paremota, Wellington, New Zealand.

EDITORIAL- UPGRADING OF AIRPORT AT GRAFTON AND COFFS

MR. IAN Robinson, M.H.R. for Cowper, has made it clear that the upgrading of the of the Grafton district airport and the level and standard of work to be undertaken will be considered after the type of jet aircraft which will use the airport in regular commercial flights has been determined. So the ball is firmly in the corner of East-West Airlines, the operator with the license for the Grafton service.

At a time when both passenger and freight traffic figures for Grafton are maintaining a healthy rate of increase, and the Clarence community looks increasingly to the service as a routine means of transport, it is essential that a strong decision is reached as quickly as possible.

MACLEAN SHIRE BUILDING BOOM

MACLEAN, Tues.- The total estimated value of building applications approved by the Maclean Shire Council for the first six months of this calendar year is just on $500,000, a meeting council was told today.

Buildings approved at todays meeting had an estimated value of $89,825. They included four houses and two flats and brought the total for the year to $497,252.

The chief health surveyor and principal building inspector, Mr. N. B. Lumley, reported that he had frequently been asked by ratepayers and councillors how much it would cost to connect to the sewerage system.

MOBILE RECORDING TELEVISION UNIT

THE manager of Northern Rivers Television Lts., Mr. J. W. McKenzie, yesterday announced the purchase of a mobile recording unit equipped with a colour helican scan videotape machine.

The van, which will cost $25,000, is expected to be in operation within 12 weeks.

It will enable NRN/ECN to provide a more detailed coverage of important local events such as the Grafton Jacaranda Festival, Port Macquarie Carnival of the Pines, Taree Manning Acquatic Carnival, North Coast Open golf championship, and future Grafton and Kempsey Cup race meetings, with selected shows, rodeos and major sporting attractions.

HOW TO QUIT SMOKING HABIT

BOSTON, Tuesday (AAP)- There's the story of one smoker who wanted to quit cigarettes, so he taped a pack to his thigh.

Consequently, whenever he wanted a cigarette he would have to lower his trousers, United Press Intnl. reported.

Grafton Daily Examiner

