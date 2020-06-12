DEX FILES: Grafton jeweller to get mega-extension

If you like it then you better put an extension on it.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

MORRISSEY. – To Carol and Graham, a daughter, Elizabeth Maree. Sister for Peter, 10/6/70.

EXTENSIONS MAKE GRAFTON BUSINESS LARGEST SINGLE JEWELLERY AND GIFT STORE IN THE STATE

Substantial progress is being made with double storey extensions to Harvey Bros. present showrooms at 62 Prince street, Grafton, which will treble the present floor space and provide over 4000 square feet of showroom space.

This will make it the largest single jewellery and gift store in New South Wales.

The showrooms will allow a walk through from the Duke street car park to Prince street, and will become completely airconditioned. In the extensions, provision will be made for two private diamond salons in place of the present one.

WOMEN CHAINED TO RAIL IN PARLIAMENT

The speaker, Sir William Aston, today suspended the sitting of the House of Representatives when a group of women chained themselves to a railing of the public gallery.

The women chanted “no conscription, no conscription” as Sire William called for order.

As an attendant approached one of the women she called out “don’t you break my leg.”

TRADING HOURS FOR WEEKEND

Trading arrangements in Grafton for the holiday weekend will be similar to all public holidays. Services available are:

General shops and businesses will be open to trade tomorrow morning for normal trading but will not be open for Monday.

However, corner stores and cafes will open at varying times during the long weekend according to the owners.

RED MASS FOR GRAFTON SUPREME COURT SITTING

To mark the opening of a sitting of the Supreme Court at Grafton which beings next Tuesday, a Red Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Grafton, at 9.30am.

The Red Mass is the traditional form of service held in the Catholic Church to mark the official opening of a law term.

EXTEND PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The extended two-hour parking regulations will be enforced immediately, the signs are exhibited in Grafton and South Grafton.

Work has started on the erection of the poles. One hundred and seventeen posts and new signs will be erected within the next two weeks, designating the new two-hour parking zones, and several additional no standing zones.

AERO CLUB’S GOOD YEAR

In its third year of operation, the Grafton Aero Club had concluded a successful year, and was in a sound financial position. The club president, Mr. D. Case, said this at the annual meeting of the club in South Grafton last night, he was re-elected president.

SCHOOL PLANS AT YAMBA

The principal of the Yamba Public School told a meeting of the P. and C. Association the siting committee had visited the school, and plans were to be drawn up for the new infants’ section.

The section will consist of a kindergarten room, store room, staffroom and provision for extension in the future.