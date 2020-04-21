DEX FILES: How many dead ducks sink a dinghy?

There is nothing like shooting ducks under the warm light of a sunset.

There is nothing like shooting ducks under the warm light of a sunset.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today

LETTER – EVERLASTING SWAMP DUCKS BY THE THOUSAND

Sir, An article in “The Bulletin” last month about the duck season down south and a foray near Hay reminds me of the early years just after World War One and duck shooting on the Clarence. Ducks were shot commercially on the Everlasting Swamp just behind Lawrence and were shipped to Sydney by boat in their thousands.

Packed in the old large fish cases, they found a ready market in Sydney.

The best shooters from near and far got good money for the birds, while the following story will give readers some idea how thick the ducks were on the swamp.

Dale Harrison was shooting from a tin dinghy. He fired at a mob of ducks on the wing. It was never recorded how many birds fell as they sank the dinghy. He struggled to shore with 19 and still has the gun to prove it. “G. Y-Lee.” Grafton.

APPLICATION BY SAILING CLUB

The full meeting of Grafton City Council last night decided to defer to its finance committee the matter of the provision of sewerage facilities to the Clarence River Sailing Club.

This decision was taken on the motion of Ald. Mavis McClymont and it was agreed to have delegates of the club invited to attend.

CHRISTIAN WOMEN TO MEET AT EVANS HEAD

The Australian Christian Women’s Convention (interdenominational) will come to the North Coast area in July. It will be held at Camp Koinonia, Evan’s Head, on July 3, 4 and 5, commencing on the Friday night.

ACCEPTED AS OBJECTION TO GRAFTON PLAN

The Grafton City Council’s request for zoning land in portions 45,46 and 47 in North street for light industrial purposes was accepted by the State Planning Authority as a late objection to the Grafton plan and was considered on that basis.

The council was informed at last night’s meeting that the Minister, on the recommendation of the Authority, had allowed the objection.

PREPARING FOR MACLEAN SHOW

The annual show of the Lower Clarence Agricultural Society will be held on the picturesque Maclean Showground on Wednesday and Thursday. The first day will be mainly given over to judging, but there will be ring events, including trotting.

SCOUT ACTIVITY AT LAWRENCE

Thirty-six Cubs, Scouts and Senior Scouts regularly attend meetings of the 1st Lawrence Group, the annual meeting of the 1st Lawrence Boy Scouts’ Group Committee was told.

Scouter reported that the senior Scouts were grateful to Mr. J. Greenland for taking them for a hike in Gibraltar Park, and would be very happy if anyone would be able to assist with overnight camping trips, hikes and outings.