DEX FILES: It’s about time we forgot firecracker night

BIRTHS

CASSEMATIS- To Lyn and Peter, a daughter, 10/6/70. Both well. Sister for Anthony.

GRANTS FOR RESERVES

THE Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, announced last night that he was making grants available to the trustees of recreation reserves in the Clarence River district.

They would enable trustees to carry out improvements to amenities under their control.

Mr. Weiley said that while the amounts were not large by modern standards, the trustees concerned, by using voluntary labour, were able to carry out valuable improvements for the benefit of visitors.

EDITORIAL- IT’S ABOUT TIME WE FORGOT CRACKER NIGHT

TIMES and fashions change. Boys do not seem to go bird nesting as much as they did in past years. Perhaps bird watching has taken its place. Marbles are no longer responsible for a lot of wear and tear on clothes. Paper aeroplanes no longer fly through local skies. Hopscotch and skipping seem to be things of the past for girls.

But one old and well-established custom shows no sign of withering away. Cracker night is about to explode about our ears again with a lot of noise, some examples of vandalism and a handful of serious accidents. Originally designed as an opportunity for youthful exuberance and as a demonstration of loyalty, it is now just another of the relics we seem to be stuck with but which is nothing more than a nuisance.

CANADIANS BAN MUTTON IMPORTS

CANBERRA, Wednesday- Canada had placed a ban on Australian mutton imports, the House of Representatives was told today.

The Minister for Primary Industry, Mr. Anthony, said the Canadian ban and an earlier ban placed by the United States’ authorities on Australian mutton, affected about 40 per cent of Australia’s mutton exports.

VINTAGE VEHICLES’ WHIPORIE OUTING

The newly formed Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club had its first outing to Whiporie, Seven local vintage cars and one motorcycle met up with seven vintage cars from Casino Club.

The outing was in the form of a barbecue lunch followed by children’s races and car events.

Feature of the day was the car drivers’ tug-o-war between Casino and Grafton with Grafton being the winners, two out of three.

GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL TOO STRONG FOR MACLEAN

GRAFTON High School defeated Maclean High 12-8 in an open Rugby League match at Grafton Showground yesterday in which three Maclean players were sent off.

Grafton won the Mid-North Coast zone final of the University Shield on Saturday …

