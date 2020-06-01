DEX FILES: Jackadgery Dam set for feasibility study

Clarence River Valley possible water resources developments on the Mitchell River system.

Clarence River Valley possible water resources developments on the Mitchell River system.

BIRTHS

DOBBIE- To Sue and Don, a son, Andrew. Brother for Alison and Kristin. Newcastle 29/5/70.

WEEKS (nee Burnett)- To Jan and Rodney, a son, Peter James. Born Canberra 29/5/70. Both well.

FEASIBILITY STUDY OF JACKADGERY DAM

SYDNEY, Sunday- The Minister for Conservation, Mr. Jack G. Beale, today gave details of a study which is to be made immediately into the engineering and economic feasibility of constructing a large multi-purpose dam on the Mitchell River, near Jackadgery, in the Clarence River Valley. The information was supplied to Mr. W. R. Weiley, M.L.A. for Clarence.

Mr. Beale was elaborating on the recently announced decision of the State Government to make a special allocation of $120,000 to investigate a proposal for a water conservation and flood mitigation dam in the Clarence Valley.

He said the feasibility study would be undertaken by the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commision.

The investigation had been recommended by an inter-departmental committee, comprising officers of the Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission, Public Works Department and Electricity Commission, which had been specially constituted by the Government to report on all aspects of the utilisation of the water resources of the Clarence Valley.

NEW COUNTRY PARTY COUNCIL

A MEETING in Grafton dissolved the old Clarence Electorate Council of the Country Party and formed a new council.

This was necessary because of the recent redistribution of electorate boundaries.

Country branches formerly represented on the Clarence Electorate Council and now within the new Casino Electorate are Brushgrove, Chatsworth Island, Maclean, Lower Clarence, Tucabia, Tyndale, Ulmarra, Casino, Dobies Bight and Fairy Hill.

JUNE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

THE Grafton City Tennis Club’s 43rd annual June tournament will be held on the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

It will be sponsored by Golden Fleece Petroleum and includes the official L.T.A. North Coast championships.

Officials predict that this year’s tournament will be among the best on record.

LESS TALKING AT BASKETBALL

OFFICIALS at the Grafton Women’s Basketball Association are pleased at the reduced level of talking on the court in the sixth round of matches.

However, there is still room for improvement.

An association official last night urged a big attendance at an umpires’ meeting as a means of improving standards.