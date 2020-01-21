DEX FILES: Let them sell land

From the Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

ON THE SPOT FINE FOR LITTERBUGS

The State Government would introduce $5 “on the spot” fines against litter-bugging, the Premier, Mr. Askin, said today.

He said maximum penalties for the deliberate dumping of quantities of rubbish and deliberate breaking of bottles in public places would be increased.

The “on the spot” infringement notices would be used against people who carelessly dropped litter in public places.

MORE LEGAL RIGHTS FOR 18-YEAR-OLDS

State Cabinet today approved legislation to allow people between the ages of 18 and 21 years to enter legal contracts, make wills and sell property.

The premier, Mr. Askin said the Government regarded the Bill as the first step towards the full emancipation of under 21-year-olds.

GRAFTONIANS CONVERT CAR FOR RACE CIRCUIT

Two young men, Max McGrath, from South Grafton, and Sam Campbell, of Waterview, have broken into the stock car racing circuit with a machine they built in their space time from a Zephyr Mark 1.

They competed for the first time last Saturday night at the Northern Rivers Speedway meeting on the Lismore showground.

PLANS FOR COFFS ROYAL VISIT

Coffs Harbour Shire Council has appointed four special committees to deal with impacts associated with the visit by the Royal Family in April.

SMASH BLOCKED PACIFIC HIGHWAY

A utility and a motor car were extensively damaged and a big caravan was wrecked about 11.45 yesterday morning in an accident seven and a half miles north of Harwood, on the Pacific Highway.

DEPARTMENT OF MAIN ROADS VIEW ON GRAFTON’S RED ARROW TOURIST SIGN

At a meeting of the Works and Water Supply Committee of the Grafton City Council, a letter was received from the Main Roads Department, Grafton, concerning red arrow tourist signs erected by the council.

The department noted that the signs had been erected within the road reserve boundaries on main roads on the city outskirts, with the words “tourist attractions follow the arrows.” The department pointed out that the signs should not have been erected within the road reserve without the department’s approval.

QUEENSLAND INTEREST IN DIVERSION OF CLARENCE WATER

Clarence water diversion offers considerable scope for development for agricultural purposes of all kinds, and conservation progressively carried out can obviate drought and prevent floods.