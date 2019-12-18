DEX FILES: Let’s get amalgamating

DEX FILES 17/12/69: The annual Christmas dinner for pioneers and old folk was held at the Grafton District Services Club yesterday. Mrs. J. Schafer, 76 years is pictured cutting he Christmas cake.

From TheDaily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

HENLEY. – To Barbara and John, a daughter, Sharon Barbara. Born 17/12/69. Both well.

GILLETT (nee Rowe): To Jan and Eric, a daughter, Rebecca Gaye, 17/12/69. Sister for Billy and Dannelle.

TOO MANY COUNCILS ON THE RICHMOND?

The Mayor of Lismore, Ald. W. G. Blair, has suggested the number of local government authorities in the Richmond Valley should be substantially reduced. he told a city council meeting he considered there were too many smaller councils in the district and that some should be amalgamated.

Ald. Blair described the existing composition of local government as fragmented and said it was 50 years behind the times.

ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS CANDIDATES SOUGHT

The Rotary Club of Grafton is seeking young people in this area to apply for an award to study abroad for a year under and grant from the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, Mr. John Gilroy, club president, said yesterday.

POLICY OF NRCC ON OVERDUE ACCOUNTS

The Northern Rivers County Council yesterday adopted, in principle, a recommendation to alter its policy of following up overdue accounts.

The present policy is limited to the issue of a reminder letter on the first occasion that a consumer failed to pay within the 28 days allowed. Disconnection followed without further notice.

PURCHASE GRAFTON GAS COMPANY

Grafton Gas Ltd., founded by an act of Parliament in 1882, is being purchased by the Australian Gaslight Coy., Sydney from Colonial Gas Holdings., of Melbourne.

Mr K.C. Roberts, manager of N.S.W. Colonial Gas Holdings, announced the purchase yesterday. He said considerable improvements in gas plant service and appliances had taken place in recent times and continued development of the local gas industry in the future was assured.

YAMBA BAY BOAT HARBOUR UNDER CONSIDERATION

A proposal to have Yamba Bay, in the area adjacent to the Amateur Angler’s Club, dredged and a boat harbour constructed is under consideration by the Minister for Public Works, Mr. David Hughes.

MACLEAN TO LOSE SPORTS GROUND; JUBILEE PARK WILL BE A PARKING AREA

Replying to a query by the chairman, Mr. S. Jones, at a public meeting at Maclean, regarding the future of Maclean’s sports ground, the president of Maclean Shire Council, Cr. R. S. Gregor, dropped a bombshell when he informed the meeting that the sports ground known as Jubilee Park was to go.

Council, he said, was faced with a parking problem which, as far as they could see, was going to get worse.