DEX FILES: Make Maclean great again, wall talks rumble on

Siblings Sam and Josie Townsend (13 and 10 years old) are pictured on a flooded roadway as they wait for their friends whose home is cut off, to arrive by boat, at Maclean, north of Grafton on the NSW mid-north coast. The swollen Clarence river has caused moderate flooding on the state's mid-north coast with possible more heavy rains to come. Pic: Dan Himbrechts

RETURN THANKS

THE RELATIVES of the late VICTOR BALLARIN, South Grafton, wish to thank Mr. Bill Murray, Mr. John Schneider, Mr. Sid Wood, Police Sgt. Howard and, Grafton Pensioners' Asscn. and also all the many kind friends for messages of sympathy in their bereavement.

MRS. K. A. THOMPSON AND SONS, STAN AND WALTER DAHL, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for expressions of sympathy and the floral tributes in the recent sad loss of a beloved husband and stepfather. Please accept this as our personal thanks.

MRS. HILDA LOXTON AND FAMILY wish to sincerely thank the medical and nursing staff of the Lower Clarence Hospital, also all the kind relatives and friends for the many expressions of sympathy received in their recent loss.

RECONSTRUCTION OF MARGINAL DAIRY FARMS

CANBERRA, Thursday- Legislation empowering the Commonwealth Government to provide $25 million to the States over the next four years for the reconstruction of marginal dairy farms was introduced into the House of Representatives today.

Introducing the legislation, the Minister for Primary Industry, Mr. Anthony, said the Bill essentially empowered the Commonwealth to make agreements with the State Governements for the operation of the scheme.

The scheme, which will enable uneconomic marginal dairy farmers to leave the land, by merging their holdings into bigger and more economically viable units, was first submitted to the Commonwealth in 1966 by the Australian Dairy Industry Council.

MACLEAN COUNCIL DECISION ON WALL

MACLEAN, Thursday- Maclean Shire Council today considered three petitions dealing with the flood mitigation wall in Maclean.

One petition was submitted by Mr. A. Ellem containing 200 names in support o the Maclean flood mitigationwall: one submitted by Mr. Ray Pateman with 200 names against the wall, and one by Mr. Mackay with the names of 200 residents of the Lower Clarence voicing objections.

ROAD SAFETY COUNCIL URGES SAFETY BELTS

THE Road Safety Council is midway through a four month project on safety belts. The idea is to encourage and encourage all members of the motoring public, whether passenger or driver, to wear seat belts at all times while their vehicle is in motion.

INNER RING FOR ROUGHRIDING AT THE COPMAHURST RODEO

AT THE twelfth annual Copmanhurst Rodeo on Saturday, a weldmesh fence forming the inner ring will be used for rough riding events for the first time in this district.