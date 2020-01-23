DEX FILES: Meat for communists

$.5M SALE OF MEAT TO RUSSIA

For the first time ever Russia has joined Australia’s largest meat buyers, with the announcement tonight that it would buy between now and June 30,000 ton of beef and mutton valued at about $500,000.

But although the Federal Government is confident of more sales of Australian meat to the U.S.S.R. over the next few months it is doubtful the sales could go on after June.

COUNTRY SCHOOLS NOT TO REOPEN

The Public Schools at Theresa Creek and Backmede in the Casino district will not reopen this year. The Department of Education sets a minimum requirement standard of nine pupils and this average has not been maintained at these schools, so the Director of Education for the North Coast has notified the Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, that the schools will not reopen next week and the teachers will be transferred.

MACLEAN FAREWELL TO THE REV. A MENZIES

Despite the wet night, a large crowd of the congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Maclean, attended to farewell their minister, the Rev. Alex Menzies.

Leaving the district after serving the church for nine months, Mr.s Menzies will go on holidays before taking up another appointment.

GRAFTON CLEANS UP AFTER BAD STORM

Repairs to the rood of the Water Brigade shed at the Grafton Boulevard which was damaged during Wednesday’s storm, will cost the Grafton City Council about $500.

Temporary covering was fixed to the boatshed yesterday, awaiting permanent restoration.

RATE MOVE DEFEATED ON CASTING VOTE

A move to have a “more equitable” basis of rating introduced for the Coffs Harbour town improvement local rate was defeated on the casting vote of the president at a meeting of the shire council.

WORLD POWER CHINESE AIM

The Soviet Armed Forces newspaper “Red Star” today portrayed military preparations in China as part of Peking’s plans to dominate the world.

A long article, part of the Soviet Union’s renewed verbal barrage against the Chinese for creating “war hysteria” in their country, took a different line from articles in other official publications this month.

A NEW OFFER FOR ROAD LAND NEEDED FOR GOODWOOD ISLAND WHARF

A deputation was received from Messrs. R. J. Unwin and O. R. Searle at yesterday’s meeting of the Maclean Shire Council concerning the amount offered for land resumed on Goodwood Island to provide for a road to the new wharf constructed to serve the timber trade. They considered the amount too low in view of the quality of the land resumed.