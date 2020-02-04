DEX FILES: Miss Australia hits the Clarence

BIRTHS

BUSCH. – To Margaret and Richard, a son, 3/2/70, Andrew Richard. Brother for Donna and Sandra.

FRANEY (nee Cameron). – To Dorothy and Roy, a son. Brother for Benjamin and Jayson. Both well.

MISS AUSTRALIA 1970 COMING TO THE CLARENCE AND COFFS HARBOUR

Rhonda Iffland, the 19-year-old honey blonde who is Miss Australia 1970 arrives in Grafton from Maclean on Wednesday, February 18. She is due to arrive at 11am.

A civic welcome is being arranged and after lunch Miss Australia will leave for Coffs Harbour.

FLED FROM HUNGARY IN 1956; AWARD TO COPMANHURST BOY

A boy who fled with his parents from Hungary in the 1956 revolution is the 1969 "Daily Examiner” Student of the Year. He is Peter John Lakatos, a son of Dr. and Mrs. J. Lakatos of Copmanhurst.

SPENDING ON ROYAL VISIT

The Coffs Harbour Shire Council voted, at a special meeting this week, expenditure of $48,000 in preparation for the Royal visit on April 11.

Most of the funds will be from the town improvement local fund and will be spend on three streets over which the Royal Parade will travel.

PRESENT PAINTING TO CITY COUNCIL

The Jacaranda Art Exhibition Committee will make a presentation of a painting to the Grafton City Council during the city’s Captain Cook Bi-centenary celebrations.

A meeting of the committee yesterday decided the painting, “Ringers in the Normanton, Albion” by Frederic Bates, which already has been purchased at a cost of $450, would be presented during the celebrations, and not at a special function.

AN ADDITIONAL CLASSROOM FOR ILUKA PUBLIC SCHOOL

The Minister for Education, Mr. C. B. Cutler, has notified the Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, that he has authorised the construction of a new classroom at Iluka Public School to meet the increased demand for accommodation since the new school was built last year.

A new brick school and a teacher’s residence was completed last year at a cost of $35,000 but owing to the increase in population due to the port works and mineral sand mining in the area, the enrolment has increased to such an extent that the headmaster, Mr. Lindsay Harris, has had to arrange for the use of the Iluka Memorial Hall, just across the road from the school.

FILM FORUM SHOWINGS FOR FEBRUARY

Heading the list of films to be shown in the Wednesday afternoon film forum series this month at the Grafton Civic Centre is “ Man of Aran,” a full-length documentary by famous filmmaker Robert Flaherty.