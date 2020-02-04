Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rhonda Iffland - Miss Australia 1970.
Rhonda Iffland - Miss Australia 1970.
News

DEX FILES: Miss Australia hits the Clarence

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
4th Feb 2020 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIRTHS

BUSCH. – To Margaret and Richard, a son, 3/2/70, Andrew Richard. Brother for Donna and Sandra.

FRANEY (nee Cameron). – To Dorothy and Roy, a son. Brother for Benjamin and Jayson. Both well.

MISS AUSTRALIA 1970 COMING TO THE CLARENCE AND COFFS HARBOUR

Rhonda Iffland, the 19-year-old honey blonde who is Miss Australia 1970 arrives in Grafton from Maclean on Wednesday, February 18. She is due to arrive at 11am.

A civic welcome is being arranged and after lunch Miss Australia will leave for Coffs Harbour.

FLED FROM HUNGARY IN 1956; AWARD TO COPMANHURST BOY

A boy who fled with his parents from Hungary in the 1956 revolution is the 1969 "Daily Examiner” Student of the Year. He is Peter John Lakatos, a son of Dr. and Mrs. J. Lakatos of Copmanhurst.

SPENDING ON ROYAL VISIT

The Coffs Harbour Shire Council voted, at a special meeting this week, expenditure of $48,000 in preparation for the Royal visit on April 11.

Most of the funds will be from the town improvement local fund and will be spend on three streets over which the Royal Parade will travel.

PRESENT PAINTING TO CITY COUNCIL

The Jacaranda Art Exhibition Committee will make a presentation of a painting to the Grafton City Council during the city’s Captain Cook Bi-centenary celebrations.

A meeting of the committee yesterday decided the painting, “Ringers in the Normanton, Albion” by Frederic Bates, which already has been purchased at a cost of $450, would be presented during the celebrations, and not at a special function.

AN ADDITIONAL CLASSROOM FOR ILUKA PUBLIC SCHOOL

The Minister for Education, Mr. C. B. Cutler, has notified the Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, that he has authorised the construction of a new classroom at Iluka Public School to meet the increased demand for accommodation since the new school was built last year.

A new brick school and a teacher’s residence was completed last year at a cost of $35,000 but owing to the increase in population due to the port works and mineral sand mining in the area, the enrolment has increased to such an extent that the headmaster, Mr. Lindsay Harris, has had to arrange for the use of the Iluka Memorial Hall, just across the road from the school.

FILM FORUM SHOWINGS FOR FEBRUARY

Heading the list of films to be shown in the Wednesday afternoon film forum series this month at the Grafton Civic Centre is “ Man of Aran,” a full-length documentary by famous filmmaker Robert Flaherty.

backward glances dex files
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Man arrested over alleged online procurement of child

        premium_icon VIDEO: Man arrested over alleged online procurement of child

        Crime Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour charged over the alleged online procurement of a child.

        Brewery runs afoul of Clarence Valley Council

        premium_icon Brewery runs afoul of Clarence Valley Council

        News Clarence Valley Council issues request to popular Lower Clarence establishment to...

        Red alert over popular freshwater swimming pools

        premium_icon Red alert over popular freshwater swimming pools

        Environment Blue-green algae found in swimming holes at Angourie.

        STORM: Incredible footage as front passes through valley

        premium_icon STORM: Incredible footage as front passes through valley

        Weather WATCH: There were short bursts of rain, heavy winds and even hail, but Monday storm...