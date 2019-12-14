DEX FILES: Philatelist hides dark bedroom secret

DEX FILES 15/12/69: Pictured at the changeover dinner of the Jacaranda Toastmasters Club on Saturday night is the incoming president, Mr. Bob Sutherland with former president, Mr Des Harvey. Mr Harvey has now been elected editor of the Toastmasters.

DEX FILES 15/12/69: Pictured at the changeover dinner of the Jacaranda Toastmasters Club on Saturday night is the incoming president, Mr. Bob Sutherland with former president, Mr Des Harvey. Mr Harvey has now been elected editor of the Toastmasters.

From the Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

ENGAGEMENTS

BAILEY – McLACHLAN. – Mr. and Mrs. D. B. McLachlan, of Ulmarra, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their second daughter, Barbara, to Graeme, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Bailey, of Cowper.

COTTON – ROSS. – Mr. and Mrs. T. Ross, of Illarwill, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter, June, to Roger, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Cotton, of Brushgrove.

CRISIS OVER A HOBBY

A young man has followed his hobby, of philately, secretly because his mother disapproves. Now a crisis has been reached.

Problem: I am 24 and living with my parents. My mother has always made a joke of my being a philatelist, and says it is a waste of time. To avoid upsetting her I have had to indulge my hobby secretly and then carefully hide the stamps so they won’t be found.

A couple of days ago she discovered the collection and gave it to a local charity. Apart from the value which is considerable, I feel angry, and quite lost without this interest. What should I do? “ANGRY SON”

Answer: I cannot understand why you have not resolved the matter of your independence before. It is certainly time you stood on your own two feet and refused to be dominated by your mother. Tell her that unless she recovers your collection immediately your will contact the secretary of this charity and explain that it was not hers to give. Perhaps it would be better for you to live away from home, at least for a while.

If this is not convenient, indulge your hobby quite openly so that you can concentrate and enjoy it. Unless you assert yourself it is evident that your mother will continue to live your life for you.

CHANGEOVER DINNER FOR TOASTMASTERS

At an impressive changeover dinner of the Jacaranda Toastmasters’ Club at the Crown Hotel, Grafton, on Saturday night the newly elected officers of the club were inducted by the president, Des Harvey.

Toastmaster for the evening was Roger Harrison. The invocation was given by Jim Noakes and the introductions were handled by Mr. Arthur Barnes in a somewhat unique manner.

TECH COLLEGE EXAMINATIONS

The Department of Technical Education has issued the following list of candidates successful at the 1969 examinations.

The subjects were accountancy, transport and administration stenography and related courses. Inquiries should be directed in person to the college attended. Students who require a statement or certificate should make application at the college last attended.

BIG CROWDS ON SURFING BEACHES

Ideal surfing conditions at Yamba and Woolgoolga yesterday brought out big crowds and the momentum of holiday time is beginning to grow at both centres.

The biggest crowd for the season so far was on the beach at Yamba all day yesterday enjoying the idea conditions.

CONSERVATION REPORT TABLED

A meeting in Grafton of the Clarence Valley Field Naturalists’ Club considered a report from the Conservation Council of NSW.

The council has been working on such problems as the effects of toxic pesticides, the results of oil pollution on marine life and alterations to the laws dealing with mining claims.