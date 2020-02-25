DEX FILES: Postal strike causes no chaos

25/2/70: Visitor from Canada samples Grafton product - Dorette Carter from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada is visiting Grafton. Yesterday she looked over Peters Creameries (Grafton) Pty. Ltd., and sampled some of the local product. Dorette is show with Mr. Jack Brown, the manager (seated) and Mr. Rex Mitchell, chief engineer.

BIRTHS

CUNNINGHAM. – To Leon and Lesley, a daughter, Cindy Lee, 22/2/70. Both well.

REYNOLDS (nee Larney). – To Dorrit and Charlie. A chosen daughter, Nancey Maree. 8/2/70. Sister for Chris.

TEECE. – To Denise and Robert, a daughter Kerrie Ann, 18/2/70. Sister for Donna.

CAR SKIDS ON ROOF IN SAND

A vehicle overturned and skidded on its hood following an accident on the Angourie road about 2.5 miles from Yamba at 12.30am yesterday.

William John Sloan (18), of Lake Illawarra South, was travelling north on the road when it is believed he dozed off.

POSTAL STRIKE CO-OPERATION

People had been very co-operative during the one-day postal strike, Mr. T. Noonan, postmaster at Grafton said yesterday.

They had not put a great burden on the Postal Department by posting extraordinary amounts of mail, he said. All first class mail would be shifted in the morning, he added.

COFFS HARBOUR ABORIGINES KNOW NOTHING ABOUT DEMONSTRATION

Aborigines in Coffs Harbour know nothing of the proposed demonstration to be staged during the visit of the Royal Family in April.

Pastor Frank Roberts, of Lismore, has announced that Aborigines would stage a peaceful demonstration during the Queen’s visit to Coffs Harbour. Pastor Roberts said a meeting of more that 70 Aborigines at Tabulam had voted to support the decision of the Federal Council for the Advancement of Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders.

TOASTMISTRESS SPEECH CONTEST

Mrs. Margaret O’Brien last night won the Grafton Toastmistress Club speech contest and is now eligible for the council contest in Sydney in April. If successful, she will take part in the national regional contest in May.

RAMORNIE OUTING MOST SUCCESSFUL

The annual meeting of the Clarence River District Pony and Hack Club Ladies’ Auxiliary yesterday was told the Ramornie weekend outing had been the most successful of those conducted throughout the year.

In her annual report, the retiring president, Mrs. G. Carlton, gave a report of all outings undertaken by club members.

She said the children enjoyed the Ramornie weekend most as it was just a little different and more exciting than routine weekend outings.

CENTURY TO ARTHUR IN COLTS CRICKET

Easts Colts captain, Richard Arthur, steered his team to an outright victory over Westlawn Colts in a Clarence River Cricket Association minor grades match with an outstanding 119 runs, after resuming his innings from the first day’s play at 42 not out.