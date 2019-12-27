DEX FILES: Reg makes the ultimate sacrifice

DEX FILES 27/12/1969: Mr Reg Ware models his mighty beard just days before he planned to shave it off for charity.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago.

BIRTHS

PLANE.– To Pat and Ron, a daughter, Ellen Margaret, 6lb. 5oz. Born December 26, at 11.35am.

ENGAGEMENTS

YARDY – SHORTT. – Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Shortt, of 16 Jamison street, Maclean, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter, Mary Elizabeth, to Bruce Robert, youngest son of Mrs. M. E. Yardy, of 18 kelly street, South Grafton, and the late Mr. L.E.M. Yardy.

VERCOE – IMESON – The engagement is announced of Elizabeth Ann, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F. K. Imeson, of Grafton, to John Richard, elder son of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Vercoe, of Lindfield.

KRATZ – PHILLIPSON. – The engagement is announced of Christine, youngest daughter of Mrs. L. E. Phillipson, 229 Fry street, Grafton, and the late Mr. M. R. Phillipson, to Frederick John, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. C. F. Kratz, of 145 Oliver Street, Grafton.

CASON – GASH. – Mr. and Mrs. B. Gash of Brushgrove, announce with pleasure the engagement of their youngest daughter, Jennifer Susan, to Barry John, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. R. Cason, of Iluka.

COPMANHURST BEARD HELPS CHRISTMAS BOWL APPEAL

A Copmanhurst resident, Mr. Reg Ware (pictured), has agreed to give his beard to help the Copmanhurst Christmas Bowl Appeal.

Reg started to grow his beard earlier in the year while on a working holiday on the opal field at Lightning Ridge.

He continued to grow it on his return home to win a bet that he would go unshaven to Christmas Day. he has won the bet and has now decided to shave it off.

The beard will be cut off with a set of clippers during the final hour of 1969 at the new years eve revelry at Copmanhurst. A special set of scales will be brought from Grafton to weight the beard.

Local residents and visitors have been asked to enter a weight guessing competition to “guess the weight of the beard."

The competition will be closed immediately the clippers are taken in hand to shear the beard at 11pm on December 31.

Mr Rowan Blood, licensee of the Copmanhurst Hotel, is organising the competition and says people may have as many guesses as the wish providing they put in 10 cents each guess.

WARNING TO OBSERVE WATER REGULATIONS

The need for all boat owners and users to observe the new water regulations was stressed yesterday by Captain W. J. Williams, Maritime Services Board harbour master and area officer at Yamba.

He also requested all concerned to exercise care and consideration towards others while boating.

WEATHER “DAMPENER” AT HOLIDAY RESORT

Overnight rain and early morning showers at Yamba yesterday had put a “dampener” on the start of Boxing Day activities, but the weather had begun to fine up by the morning.

NO ROAD DEATHS IN CLARENCE AREA

Until late last night no fatalities had been reported on roads throughout the Clarence Area on Boxing Day, although traffic had been heavy, with several accidents.

CRACK COFFS HBR. MARKSMAN WINS FINAL AWARD FOR YEAR

A crack marksman, who won the Northern Regions Small Bore Association prize shoot at Coffs Harbour, win the 47th award in “The Daily Examiner” Sportsman of the week series for 1969.