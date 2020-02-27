DEX FILES: Say no to Maclean levee wall!

BIRTHS

SHEPPARD (nee Tickner)– To Pat and Colin, a son, 23/2/70. Both well.

OPPOSITION TO FLOOD WALL

Sir, have you seen the white poles with rope attached to them along River street, Maclean? In case you do not know what they are, let me explain. They are to indicate the size and the shape of a proposed earth, rock and cement brick wall which may (if the elements co-operate) hold out flood water.

Can you imagine the view that will be replacing the beautiful one that is there at the moment instead of the scenic beauty of the river you will have a ghastly mess of cement, rock, soil and tufts of grass.

I would ask those who proposed such a structure, did they give any thought whatsoever to the effect it would have on the tourist potential of this beautiful township?

In conclusion, I would suggest that this proposed wall – with debatable efficiency – would: a) Destroy for ever the scenic beauty of Maclean. b) Seriously inconvenience an industry which injects in excess of $1 million per annum into the district. c) Ruin the tourist potential. And for what? To avoid a few days inconvenience in the occasional event of a flood. – B. T. Heyen, Maclean.

NEW PRESIDENT FOR FESTIVAL

A former matron of honour and a life member of the Jacaranda Festival was last night elected the first woman president of the Jacaranda Festival Committee.

She is Miss Mavis McClymont, who has been associated with every festival since its inception, and has been organiser of the queen crowning committee for many years.

DAIRY AUTHORITY BILL BEFORE PARLIAMENT NEXT WEEK

In the State Parliament yesterday, the Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, obtained an assurance from the Minister for Agriculture, Mr. G. R. Crawford, that the proposed Dairy Authority Bill would be brought before Parliament next week.

SEEK A REDUCTION IN PENSIONERS’ RATES

The Grafton City Ratepayers and Citizens’ Association decided to form a committee to approach the Grafton City Council with a view to discussing a reduction in pensioners’ rates.

Mr. Frank Darby raised the issue and told the meeting it was very difficult for pensioners to keep up rate payments.

MINERAL PROBE AT KARANGI

A company with $8 million capital has been formed to prospect and develop the Mount Browne copper mines and adjoining mineral areas at Karangi.

Copper deposits were first found at Mount Browne in 1906 after gold mining operations.

MEETING TO DISCUSS PROPOSED LEVEE BE HELD IN MACLEAN ON MARCH 5

The meeting originally set down for this week to discuss the proposed levee bank for the protection of Maclean from flooding will now be held in Maclean on Thursday, March 5. Members of the Maclean Shire Council and the president of the Clarence River County Council, accompanied by the county engineer and members of the county council, will attend.

STATEHOOD FOR NORTHERN NSW

“Since the New State referendum in 1967, some northern people have felt that the struggle for self determination was no longer worth while pursuing,” said Mr. Peter Wright, president of the New State Movement in Armidale.

He said this was partly because of the continual frustrations suffered by the movement, in particular the lack of interest displayed by the Government towards acting upon the overwhelmingly favourable northern veto, and partly because of the mistaken belief that the new Government would at last make a concerted and effective attack upon the problem of centralisation which was exerting extreme pressure not only upon individuals and communities, but upon industries, and particularly the rural industries, in which they were engaged.