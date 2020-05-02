DEX FILES: Search for fugitive hits the North Coast

Ronnie Biggs, a suspect in the Great Train Robbery, was reportedly spotted on a train bound for Grafton in 1970.

Ronnie Biggs, a suspect in the Great Train Robbery, was reportedly spotted on a train bound for Grafton in 1970.

RETURN THANKS

MRS. K. MANNING AND FAMILY wish to thank medical attendants and staff of the Grafton Base Hospital, also Rev. Father Mulcahy for their kindness and attention and also relatives and friends for expressions of sympathy in the recent loss of their brother and uncle, Edward General Walter.

TRAIN SEARCH FOR RONALD BIGGS

POLICE on the North Coast were alerted yesterday following a report by a passenger on the Daylight Express from Sydney to Grafton that he had seen a man resembling Ronald Biggs.

The possible presence of Biggs, wanted in connection with what has become widely known as the Great Train Robbery in England, was reported when the train was at Gloucester.

Every passenger on the train was checked at Taree before it was allowed to continue.

EDITORIAL- DIVERSION OF WATER FROM THE CLARENCE

SPEAKING at Moree recently, the Minister for Conservation, Mr. J. G. Beale, said preliminary investigation indicated that the cost of a diversion scheme from the Clarence to the north-west was comparable with that of at least part of the dam construction programme already planned. The cost factor was, in any case, sufficiently competitive to justify further studies.

LETTER- DETAILS SOUGHT OF DAIRY PRODUCT PRICING

SIR, I have been reading in “The Daily Examiner” and other papers that Mr. Anthony says Commonwealth Government underwrites the price of butter by 34 cents per lb.

The dairy farmer gets very little more than this for his product and consumers’ claim that they pay twice for their butter, once as taxpayers and again as consumers.

So it would be of general interest to may people to know how prices for dairy products are arrived at, especially as so many local people are concerned because a local industry appears to be in a serious economic condition and the cost of living continues to increase.

HAVE PHANTOMS BEFORE OCTOBER

MINISTERS predicted today that American Phantom fighter-bombers will be operating in Australia by October next.

THOUSAND STUDENTS IN CHOIR SECTION

THE secondary schools’ day of the City of Grafton Eisteddfod yesterday was an outstanding success, with over 1000 students from schools as far as Kempsey and Mullumbimby competing in the choir section alone.

FAVOURITES FOR DAILY DOUBLE

SYDNEY, Thursday.- Last start winners, James Darran and Fiesta Lad are favoured to win the daily double at Harold Park trots tomorrow night.

The pair have drawn nicely...