DEX FILES: She’s finally here!

Miss Rhonda Iffland, Miss Australia for 1970, shown on the left with her chaperone, Mrs. Pam Woodger, in Grafton. Miss Iffland loved the sound of the Jacaranda festival.

BIRTHS

McGRATH. – To Pam and Brian, a son – Michael Gerrard. A brother for Maria.

ENGAGEMENTS

KOKKIN – MILLS. – The engagement is announced of Denise Anne Mills, youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. V. Mills, of 39 Waverly Street, Randwick, to Arnold George Kokkin, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. B. Kokkin, of 35 Archer Street, South Grafton.

PRIEST – TRACEY. – Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Tracey, of Abbott Street, Cammeray, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their eldest daughter Jacqueline Gail to Tony Leslie, second eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Priest, of Warner’s Avenue Castlecrag.

GRAFTON VISIT BY MISS AUSTRALIA

Miss Rhonda Iffland, Miss Australia, 1970, was met by the mayoress of Grafton, Mrs. Neville Weiley, yesterday, and entertained at an informal luncheon before continuing on her promotional tour to Coffs Harbour.

Rhonda, a 19-years-old honey blonde from Sylvania, Sydney is being accompanied on her N.S.W. tour by Mrs. Pam Woodger, official chaperone from the Spastic Centre of N.S.W.

Rhonda and Mrs. Woodger arrived in Grafton yesterday morning from Maclean and began a tour of Grafton stores before meeting the mayoress and members of the Grafton District Spastic Council at the Civic Centre.

Rhonda said she had thoroughly enjoyed her stay in Grafton and only wished she could stay longer.

“Your Jacaranda Festival sounds marvellous, I must return if not this year then the next and take part in the festivities,” she said.

SPECIAL TRIAN SOUGHT FOR EASTER REGATTA

The member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, in State Parliament yesterday asked the Minister for Transport, Mr. M. A. Morris, to make a special train available to convey rowers and officials with their boats, and supporters to Grafton for the Combined High School’s Easter regatta.

BIG PROFIT GAIN BY NORTHERN RIVERS TV

Northern Rivers Television Lts. showed a marked improvement in profitability in the six months to December 31, 1969, with a net profit of $30,104, the chairman of the board of directors, Dr. I. A. Page, said yesterday.

MANY ATTENDED FIELD DAY ON BRAHMAN STUD PROPERTY

One hundred and fifty people attended the field day yesterday at the 6500 acres Clarence Peak Brahman Stud spread, on the Brooms Head road, Maclean.

Three hundred pure-bred brahman and brahman cross breeders are being carried on 400 acres of highly improved flat country.

STAGE SET FOR MASSIVE COMEBACK BY SCOOTERS

The two-wheeled revolution has almost turned the full circle, now that the stage is set for a massive scooter comeback. With the introduction of the totally new Lambretta Luna models, scootering has taken on the year 2000 look.

Motor scooters started the two-wheel spiral 10 years ago and lifter the motor cycle industry into a multi-millioon dollar business.