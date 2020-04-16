DEX FILES: Spacemen miss moon as lives saved

BIRTHS

BROWN (nee Roberts). – To Karalyn and Ray, a son, Danny Gene, born at Hastings, Victoria, on 10/4/70. Brother for Ricky.

NICHOLS. – Barbara and Graham, a son, David Jason, 15/4/70. A brother for Stephen, Andrew and Mark.

RAHMATE (nee Norris), to Barbara and Ian, a son, Matthew, 14/4/70. A brother to Rebecca and Anna.

SPACEMEN AVERT NEW DANGER

Astronaut Fred Haise has changed the litium hydroxide canister in Apollo 13, effecting an immediate lowering of the carbon dioxide gas level in the space ship.

Haise was ordered by ground control to make the change when it was oted that the deadly gas had built up to a level of 7.6 and was threatening the lives of Haise, and his crewmates, James Lovell and Jack Swigort.

News of the change was given to pressmen covering the dramatic return to earth attempt by the three moonmen following their aported moon landing, set originally for tomorrow.

The attempt was abandoned when a mysterious electrical fault occured in the spacecraft on Monday night.

JAPAN MAY IMPORT AUSTRALIAN BANANAS

Two Japanese trade officials are in Murwillumbah investigating the possibility of exporting bananas from the Far North Coast to Japan.

They are Mr. H. Nagayuma, of the Shibata Sangyo Co. Ltd., Tokyo, and Mr. F. Yabu, general manager of Ataka Australia Ltd.

CIVIL DEFENCE CONFERENCE

The Civil Defence Organisation will stage a regional conference on warden training in Coffs Harbour on Sunday, April 26. The Regional Controller Mr. Hugh Miller, controllers, chief wardens and sector wardens from Maclean, Grafton and Copmanhurst to Nambucca will be present.

SEEK DIVERSION OF CLARENCE

A deputation of north-west N.S.W. graziers arrived here today to muster support for a scheme to channel water from the Clarence River to the 6000 miles of the Darling River and tributaries.

And its leader, Mr. Leo Carrol, a grazier, reported “terrific success” in his talks with the Minister for National Development, Mr. Swartz. He said that although the scheme was probably a State Government responsibility, Mr Swartz had given an assurance that his Government would support moves for NSW State Government inquiry into the proposal.

FEW ENTRIES IN MAIZE

Despite a favourable season and a high acreage sown to maize in the Clarence district, entries were very poor. That comment was made by the judge of the maize section, Mr. C. E. Collins.