DEX FILES: The great meat strike continues

BIRTHS

THOMPSON.– To Kay and Greg. A daughter, 2/3/70. Sharon Louise. Both well.

ACHIEVEMENTS OF ART COMMITTEE

The achievements of the Jacaranda Art Exhibition Committee had been due to the enthusiasm of individual members working closely together.

This was stated by Mr. Doug McKie, president, in his report to last night’s annual meeting in Grafton. Successes included the staging of the 1969 Jacaranda Art Exhibition, educational art lectures, the purchase of five paintings and also the purchase of “Ringers in the Normanton, Albion” for $440.

NO APPRECIABLE POLLUTION HAZARD FROM CANE INSECTICIDES

No appreciable pollution hazard was being created by the application of insecticides at the recommended levels for the control of sugar cane insect pests, the 43rd annual conference of the Queensland Cane Growers’ Association was told in Brisbane today.

The conference, which is being attended by delegates form Clarence River cane growers as well as the Tweed and Richmond Rivers, was told this by the director of the Bureau of Sugar Experiment Stations, Mr. N. J. King. He said this was the bureau’s conclusion following appraisal of the situation.

NO RAILWAY LAND CAR PARK

There is little likelihood that funds will be made available to establish a car park on railway lands at South Grafton.

This information was contained in a letter received from the Secretary for Railways and considered at a meeting of the Health and Development Committee of the Grafton City Council.

SITES FOR WAR MEMORIAL PARK AT SOUTH

The Health and Development Committee will recommend to the Grafton City Council that it investigate alternative sites to the old police station site at South Grafton for a war memorial park.

In 1969, the council made representations to the Department of Lands to have the area placed under its trusteeship for the purpose of a war memorial park.

ANSWER TO UNION CLAIMS

The Meat Employers’ Association tomorrow will give its answer to union claims which have caused 500 meat carters to strike in Sydney since early last week. As meat supplies to Sydney grow smaller and more expensive, the Employers Association met TWU representatives before the NSW Labour Council at Trades Hall.

A rank and file meeting of meat carters this morning refused to obey an order by Conciliation Commissioner Mr. H. S. Wells and a request by the TWU that they return to work.

The meat carters have been striking in protest against the use of butchers’ staff to drive trucks and collect meat.

RAIN URGENTLY NEEDED IN THE GRAFTON AREA

Hot, humid conditions prevailed throughout the district during February, Mr. J. E. Betts, District Agronomist of the Department of Agriculture said in Grafton yesterday.