DEX FILES: The positives of a communist uprising

BIRTHS

SHANNON (nee Anderson): To Barbara and Terry, a son, 1st May, Danny Ross.

ENGAGEMENTS

SHANKLAND – EBELING – The engagement is announced of Sheryl, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R. Ebeling, Beach Street, Yamba, to Stewart, only son of Mr. and Mrs. G Shankland, Queen Street, Yamba.

LETTER – CAPITALISM AND COMMUNISM

Sir, The letter written by A. Marten (May 1) is partly true. The world seems to be divided into two camps. Actually there are many others, like myself who would not pay allegiance to either. We are not capitalists, and reject communism.

There is, however, a widening gulf between rich and poor, the haves and the have-nots. This gap needs closing.

Why make all this fuss about the menace of world communism? Since the Russian Revolution, that nation has become the second greatest nation on earth. Let your correspondent look to the cause of its growth. During the Czarist days the people of Russia were bought and sold like cattle. It needed a Lenin to clear the way for a new era.

The biggest threat to the safety of mankind in the world today is the terrific rise in production of armaments. Last year the cost was $178 thousand million. Does anyone suppose that communism will be defeated by force of arms? Who is going to take on the 800 million people of China?

Even today Australia is supplying wheat, wool, iron, and nickel to the Communists. This, I suppose, is not called political trickery. It is called economic necessity. – Stanley Gaden (The Rev.), Maclean

TAB AGENCY TO BE IN ARMIDALE STREET

The Minister for Local Government, Mr. P. H. Morton, has decided to allow the appeal of the Totalisator Agency Board against the refusal of Grafton City Council to permit the establishment of a TAB agency on property in Armidale street, South Grafton.

This was announced yesterday by the Deputy Mayor of Grafton, Ald. Mavis McClymont, who said the State Planning Authority of NSW had informed council of the Minister’s decision.

TWO CASES OF SPINAL INJURIES

Grafton ambulance yesterday treated two persons for spinal injuries. Both were injured in traffic accidents, and both were admitted to the Grafton Base Hospital.

FIRST SUGGESTION OF MOTHER’S DAY IN 1872

Julia Ward Howe made the first known suggestion of Mother’s Day in the United States in 1872, when she proposed that people honour mothers on June 2 as a day dedicated to peace.

For several years, she held an annual mother’s day meeting in Boston.

TURN TO IN THE KITCHEN AND GIVE MUM A SPELL

Mum is usually left battling with the scraps and the washing up after Christmas dinner while the rest of the family sleeps it off. Give Mum a break on Mother’s Day. What is to stop daughter turning to in the kitchen and really trying her hand? She will probably be surprised as just what she can do, and imagine how mum will be pleased.

CELEBRATED 21ST. BIRTHDAY

Members of all sections of the racing fraternity gathered at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen’s Club last night for the 21st birthday of leading jockey, John Hutchings, who had completed his apprenticeship.

Hutchings, winner of the Northern Rivers jockeys premiership for the past three years, has ridden more than 240 winners.