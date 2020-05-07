DEX FILES: Three strikes and you’re out (of beer)

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

McNeilly (nee Leo). – To Heather and Bruce, a son, Stuart James, Grafton Base Hospital, 1/5/70.

END LIKELY TO N.S.W. LATEST BEER STRIKE

An early end to N.S.W.’s latest beer strike appears likely following the decision of Resch’s Brewery workers at Waverley to return to work. The Waverley workers resumed normal nightshift at 10 o’clock tonight and union officials expect striking employees of other breweries to also resume work before the weekend.

Strike situation had looked serious this morning when all production workers walked off the job at Tooths Brewery in Broadway, joining a strike by members of the Federated Engine Drivers and Firemen’s Association over the dismissal of a member.

The 24-hour strike followed the strike at Tooheys Brewery, which supplies nearly half the State’s beer supplies.

CONFIDENT ENROL AT COFFS NEW HIGH SCHOOL IN 1971

The Minister for Education, Mr. C. B. Cutler, is “confident” the first pupils will be enrolled at Coffs Harbour’s second high school by the start of the 1971 school year.

Mr. Cutler said this in a letter to the Member for Raleigh, Mr. J. H. Brown. Mr Cutler told Mr. Brown that preparation of drawings for the school were proceeding and the project was a firm commitment against the Department of Education’s 1970-71 loan programme.

CASE FOR A SHORTER ROUTE TO BRISBANE

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce yesterday heard a comprehensive report prepared by Mr. P. Hurley, a member of the Kyogle Lions Club, regarding the club proposal for a road to shorten the route to Brisbane.

Mr. Hurley said the “shortcut” would reduce the distance to Brisbane from Kyogle by 26 miles and from Grafton by 42 miles.

One benefit gained by the shorter distance would be the cheaper cost and better transport facilities which would be available.

He said the road tax benefits emphasised the great freight advantages Clarence people would gain if they concentrated on the Brisbane market in preference to southern markets.

HIGH PRIORITY FOR A NEW GRAFTON POLICE STATION

The Premier, Mr. R. W. Askin, has informed the Member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley, that after a conference with the Commissioner of Police, Mr. N. Allen, it was agreed that the age and condition of the present Grafton Police Station premises made its early replacement essential.

COST OF RUNNING DISTRICT HOME NURSING

Five hundred dollars a month is needed to conduct Grafton District Home Nursing Service.

This was shown in the financial statements presented to yesterday’s meeting of the committee at the Grafton Ambulance Station, by the treasurer, Mr. C. Robinson.

The president, Dr. G. Hiatt, stressed the need for the financial support of the community if the service were to be continued.

YAMBA MAN RECEIVES AWARD FOR BRAVERY

Five country people were among 11 people who today received awards for civilian bravery from the Royal Humane Society of NSW. They are Michael Laurie of Yamba; Dean Debortoli, of Bilbul; Samuel Holmes, of Condobolin; Stephen Hibberb, of Mudgee, and Rodney Campbell, of Griffith.

Laurie, Holmes, Hibberb and Campbell received their awards for attempting to save people from drowning.

