DEX FILES: ‘Time running out’ for rescue dogs

ENGAGEMENTS

BERRY – O’CONNOR. – It is with great pleasure Mr. and Mrs. W. O’Connor, of Charlestown, announce the engagement of their only daughter, Robyn Lorraine to Brian Lesley, only son of Mr. and Mrs. L. Berry, Marks Point.

BURCHER – BOLTON. – Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Bolton, of 11, Iven Street, Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter Anne to Robert, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Burcher, of Dulwich Hill.

HAMMOND – DAVIES.– The engagement is announced of Gail Christine, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. N. A. Davies, of Lalor Park, Sydney, to Douglas James, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Hammond, Iluka.

MCLENNAN – SHORE.– Mr. and Mrs. C. P. Shore, of 199 Fry Street, Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter, Lynette Joy, to Peter Lyle, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. L. McLennan, of 76 Cambridge Street, South Grafton.

WATTS – ALFORD. – The engagement is announced of Annette, only daughter of Mrs. V. Alford, of North Bondi, to Kevin, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. K. J. Watts, of Braunestone.

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR DOG AT POUND

Time is running out for Fella, a 12-months -old black Border Collie (pictured) patiently waiting for someone to come and take him from the pound.

Fella has been at the pound for about a fortnight now.

Tim is also running out for a young red made retriever, about 12 months old and a young black kelpie male, which has also overstayed its time.

There are also other dogs at the pound all waiting for new owners.

PLAY CENTRES AT GRAFTON

Three National Fitness children’s play centres will open in Grafton on Monday. The play centres which are free and open to any schoolchild will be held at Fisher Park, Grafton, McKittrick Park, South Grafton and the Infants’ Department of the Westlawn Public School.

STUDENT EXCHANGE BY ROTARY CLUB

Another form of Rotary International work being undertaken by the Grafton Rotary Club in conjunction with the Hamilton Rotary Club, Ontario, Canada, is the dual exchange of students on school level.

Eighteen-year-old Deborah Gilroy, daughter of the president of the Grafton Rotary Club, Mr. John Gilroy, will leave Sydney for Hamilton, U.S.A., next Saturday, where she will spend 12 months as the guest of Hamilton Rotary Families.

BUSY YEAR FOR MACLEAN GIRL GUIDE COMPANY

It has been an interesting year for 1A Maclean Girl Guide Company. The cents for service week brought in a satisfactory amount, nearly $50, and the money was earned by the girls baby sitting, selling produce they had grown, sale of empty bottles and papers, as well as the more usual ones.