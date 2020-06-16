DEX FILES: Too many jobs, not enough job-seekers

50 years ago today there were too many jobs and not enough job-seekers. Photo: Andrew Rich

50 years ago today there were too many jobs and not enough job-seekers. Photo: Andrew Rich

ENGAGEMENTS

COLLINS-MEEK- It is with much happiness that the engagement is announced of Wendy Anne, youngest daughter of Mrs. N. Meek, of 5 Clarence Street, Grafton, and the late Mr. W. L. Meek, to Michael Anthony, younger son of Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Collins, of 11 Oxley Street, Tamworth.

AUSTRALIANS' BIG ACTION IN VIETNAM

NUI DAT (South Vietnam), Mon. (AAP)- Australian and South Vietnamese troops have mounted their biggest joint operation of the war in Phuoc Tuy Province, the Army announced here today.

An allied force of "some thousands", composed of more than 2500 Australians and an equal number of Vietnamese Regional (RF) and Popular Front (PF) forces has been working through the Province since Friday, in an effort to isolate Viet Cong from the populated areas, an Army spokesperson said.

BABY SNATCHED FROM BLAZING BASSINET

NEWCASTLE, Mon.- A six-month-old baby was rescued from a blazing cane bassinet at Wyong greyhound meeting this afternoon.

The baby, Brent Connor, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Barry Connor, of Rocky Point, near Wyong.

The child was in the front seat of the car. Three other Connor children were playing in the back, while their parents watched a race.

One of the children was playing with matches, and a lighted match dropped on the baby's blanket and bassinet which burst into flames.

MORE JOB VACANCIES THAN WORK-SEEKERS

CANBERRA, Mon.- Despite an apparent easing of pressures in the Australian labour market, at the end of May, the number of job vacancies still exceeded the number of job-seekers.

The Minister for Labour and National Service, Mr. Snedden, said today, when releasing the figures, that the number of unemployed at the end of May was 50,518, or less than one per cent of the labour force.

"Last month saw an abnormally large fall of 10 per cent in the number of vacancies registered with the Commonwealth Employment Service," Mr. Snedden said.

HEAVY TRAFFIC ON HIGHWAY

MORE people travelled on the Pacific Highway on Queen's birthday weekend between Grafton and Coffs Harbour than on Queen's visit weekend.

This is borne out by figures at the Halfway Creek tick gates.

When the Royal Family visited Coffs Harbour, for the 24 hours to midnight on the Saturday of the visit, 2496 cars passed through.

SMOKED DRUG, SAYS MEMBER

SYDNEY, Mon.- The State Member for Kembla, Mr. G. Petersen, admitted today he had smoked marijuana, "but preferred beer."