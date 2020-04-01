DEX FILES: Unsightly signs not fit for the Queen

BIRTHS

CAMPBELL – To Shirley and Alan, a son, 25/3/70. Both well.

HARRIS – To Ray and Morag, a daughter, Leigh Michelle. Both well. March 29, 1970

PARKER (Jones). – To Denise and Ivan, a son, Jason David. Born 22/3/70. Both well. 1/280 Darling Street, Balmain.

ENGAGEMENTS

GERRARD – PALIN. – Mr. and Mrs. B. Palin, of 177 Alice Street, Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter Dawn, to Desmond, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. C. Gerrard, of Alumy Creek, via Grafton.

CLARENCE LINK IN PIONEER’S DEATH

A Gosford woman with close Clarence Links has died at Gosford, aged 102 years. She was Mrs. Christina Charlotte Biddle.

Mrs. Biddle was the daughter of Mr. Daniel Simpkins, who came from England in 1836 to settle in the Tenterfield District.

PRE-SCHOOL KINDERGARTEN TO BE ESTABLISHED IN MACLEAN

The Lower Clarence Baptist Church has decided to start a pre-school kindergarten on its property at 1 Wharf street, Maclean. This decision is a historic one as Maclean, although it has fine primary and high schools, has no such pre-school facility as the proposed kindergarten.

The kindergarten will meet the keen demand of mothers in the district and has already aroused interest and approval from many prominent citizens.

QUEEN’S VISIT POSTMARKER

A special hand postmarker will be used at the Coffs Harbour and Grafton Post Offices on April 11 to mark the Queen’s visit to Coffs Harbour. This was announced yesterday by the postmasters at Coffs Harbour, Mr. A. A. Mansfield, and Grafton, Mr. T. Noonan.

AUSTRALIA COULD BE FACED WITH SERIOUS INDUSTRIAL SITUATION

Australia could be faced with the most serious industrial situation in its history if deregistration moves against six N.S.W. metal trade unions succeeded.

Mr. Eric Ramsay, president of the Boilermakers and Blacksmith’s Society, today said a meeting of the six unions in Sydney had condemned the deregistration moves by Australian Iron and Steel and Broken Hill Pty. Ltd.

WANT BAN ON SALE SIGNS

The shires of Bellingen, Coffs Harbour and Nambucca have been requested to prohibit all real estate signs advertising land, homes and businesses for sale.

The request for was made by the Mid-North Coast branch of the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales, Coffs Harbour group.

In a letter to each council, the group leader, Mr. Roy Peake, said many properties offered for sale became very unsightly with a number of signs on them.

Members of his group were prepared to make this sacrifice to the community in the hope that all signs would be banned, especially in view of the royal visit to Coffs Harbour, Mr. Peake said.