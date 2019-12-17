DEX FILES: Valley trippers bummed out, man

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

BIRTHS

GREEN – To Dulcie and Don, a son, brother to Rodney. 15/12/69. Grafton Base Hospital. Both well.

ENGAGEMENTS

ESSEX – SMITH. – John and Eric Smith of 15 Ridge Street South Grafton, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their sister, Cheryl Joy, to Graham Lesley, son of Mr. and Mrs. A. F. Essex, 13 River Street, Maclean.

MORAN – WYATT. – Mrs. M. Cameron, 68 Villiers Street, Grafton, has pleasure in announcing the engagement of her granddaughter, Rosalind, to Ray, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. V. Moran, of Coffs Harbour.

CAMPAIGN AGAINST DRUG ABUSE

The State Government will substantially increase gaol sentences for “hard” drug peddling in an all-out campaign against drug abuse.

Cabinet decided today that the penalty for peddling of “hard” drugs like opium, LSD and heroin should be raised to 10 years imprisonment and with hard labour.

The move is a continuation of the Government’s stronger policy against drug pedlars.

The Premier, Mr Askin, said today peddling of “hard” drugs was the most serious offence relating to drug abuse and strong measures were essential to stamp it out.

The proposed 19 year sentences area sharp rise on the present penalty of two years’ gaol or a fine of up to $2000 or both.

LAST SITTING OF LAND BOARD AFTER 17 YEARS

Mr. W. G. McCaughey, senior lay member of the Grafton Land Board, attended his last meetingyesterday after serving since May 26, 1952. He was farewelled at the board sitting and at a farewell party last night. Mr. McCaughey had reached the compulsory retiring age for Land Board Members as determined by the Crown Lands Consolidation Act.

SEND OBJECTION TO ELECTORATE CHANGE

The Grafton Chamber of Commerce, at a special meeting yesterday, agreed to send an objection to the Electoral Commission about the new North Coast electorate in its proposed form.

RAILWAY WASTE IN ALIPOU CREEK

Prompt action has been taken concerning the Railway Department’s disposal of waste matter into Alipou Creek, the Grafton City Council has been informed by the Transport Minister, Mr. M. A. Morris.

In October, council wrote to the Minister indicating that its attention had been drawn to the fact that the Railways Department at Grafton was disposing of waste oil and other matter into Alipou Creek.