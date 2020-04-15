DEX FILES: Vision for a land free of petty squabbles

Judge of caged birds at the 1970 Grafton Show, Mr. A. Harris with his wife, who in classic 70's style is unnamed.

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today.

ENGAGEMENTS

CORREY – STEWART.– Mr. and Mrs. D. J. Stewart, of “Kelso” Wandsworth, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their daughter Beverly Rae to Peter Joseph, the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. P. Correy, of Glen Innes.

EDITORIAL – ORDERLY PLANNING IN THE CLARENCE VALLEY

Although it has a long way to go before fruition, a conference in Grafton earlier this month at least made a start towards orderly overall development of the Clarence. It does not envisage some sort of super council, covering the whole area and breaking down in practice because of the difficulties of distance, but rather a co-operative approach to common problems.

This makes good sense. The more the pity it has not always been practiced, especially in the days when Grafton and South Grafton were separate municipalities. We have plenty of reasons to regret our past divisions and the pettiness of many of the squabbles in which were indulged.

FIRST MANAGER OF SHELTERED WORKSHOP

Chairman of the Grafton and District Sheltered Workshop, Mr. Frank Robinson, announced yesterday that Mr. Don Taubman had been appointed manager of the workshop employing mentally handicapped people in the Clarence Valley.

BIG ENTRY FOR THE 1970 GRAFTON SHOW

Entries received for the 1970 Grafton Captain Cook Bi-centenary Show indicate that the exhibition, which opens to the public tomorrow, could be one of the most widely supported shows for many years.

The horse entries are heavier than for many years, with keen interest being taken by exhibitors from the Glen Innes area.

FESTIVAL IDEAS CONSIDERED

Ideas for Jacaranda festival functions were enthusiastically presented at a brain-storming meeting in Grafton last night, when a number of recommendations were finally listed.

The recommendations are: Modern dancing sessions to be held throughout the week in a closed of section of Prince street. A regional or on a state basis of a Queen of the Festivals. That a boomerang throwing exhibition and a boomerang throwing contest be arranged.

TRIED TO SOUVENIR COFFS DECORATIONS

Four visitors who tried to souvenir flags and large banners at the close of the Royal visit to Coffs Harbour on Saturday, were charged with stealing in Coffs Harbour Court of Petty Sessions today.

Russell Chesterton Pieher, of Port Macquarie, and William Allan Pestage, of Gladesville, were charged with stealing a flag valued at $11, the property of William James Cunningham, of Coffs Harbour.

JUDGES COMMEND QUALITY OF SHOW PHOTOGRAPHY SECTION

Entries in the photography section of the 1970 Grafton Captain Cook Bicentenary Show were judged by Messrs. Geoffrey Biddle, John Riepon and James Trevor. Each commented on the quantity and quality of the entries and said the standard was much higher than in previous years.

TEENAGERS LAST CHANCE

Just why does every type of organised entertainment ever staged for young people in Grafton die of causes (unknown) after an initial thriving season? Maybe this week you ought to read closely what I have to say, because your attitudes have made the past what it is and your attitudes will determine the future.

Lets begin with the really raging, swinging news of recent months; Grafton’s first real disco, The Cinnamon Cinder in the old Saraton Theatre. I can remember the first night, this “happening” opened. The place was bursting at the seams with atmosphere, wild music, way-out gear and people: thousands of them.