Bill Good was fuming after his dog was poisoned.
DEX FILES: ‘Warped’ dog-killer on the loose in South Grafton

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th Jun 2020 5:30 AM
BIRTHS

BEETSON, – To Pam and Alan, a son. Brother for Tracy, Meranda, Stephane, Karen.

ENGAGEMENTS

CASTRISSIOS – KIVIACOU. – The engagement is announced of Cris, of Armidale, to Minas. of Prince Street, Grafton.

BROWN – SNOOK. – Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Snook, 36 Maud street, Grafton, have pleasure in announcing the engagement of their youngest daughter Sandra Judith to Colin James, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. P. Brown, Pimlico.

LETTER – FAMILY PET KILLED BY DOG POISONER

Although I generally do not condone the publication of one’s misfortune, for others to study and comment, I beg of you to find room for this letter.

This letter is directed to the miserable “mongrel” responsible for the unforgivable administering of strychnine to the loveable pet, a miniature type fox terrier who is being sadly missed by my wife and children.

I say “mongrel” for the want of a better word to describe the person who would have such a warped miserable mind callous enough to inflict upon a defenceless animal the horrifying agony suffered by the dog during his last hours. Bill Good, South Grafton

MORE HOMES FOR GRAFTON

Tenders for the erection of five more homes at Grafton have been accepted by the N.S.W. Housing Commission.

The member for Clarence, Mr. W. R. Weiley announcing this last night, said the Housing Commission had already completed 334 homes in the Grafton and South Grafton area at a total cost of over $2,600,000.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT WEEKEND

A near head-on collision occurred on the Lawrence road, Woodford Island three miles west of Maclean, about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Robert William Kratz (18), of Woodford Island, was driving a utility east along the road when the collision occurred.

TO DETERMINE AIRPORT NEEDS

East-West Airlines will be asked by Mr. Ian Robinson, M.H.R. for Cowper, what type of jet aircraft it proposes to use on its network so that Grafton airport needs can be determined.

Mr. Robinson said last night that the Grafton City Council, which operates the Grafton airport under the commonwealth assisted local ownership scheme, had asked him some time ago to seek the upgrading of the airport to jet standard.

CRACKERS BLAMED FOR GRASS FIRE

Grafton Volunteer Fire Brigades were called to three grass fires in Grafton and South Grafton during the weekend. At least one fire was though to have been caused by children playing with crackers.

MACLEAN SHIRE RIDINGS SOUGHT

At recent meetings of the Yamba Urban Committee, some members said quite a few ratepayers had discussed with them the question of Maclean Shire council reverting to ridings.

it was pointed out that letters from ratepayers in Iluka to “The Daily Examiner” some weeks ago indicated that residents of Iluka, strongly favoured the move.

Grafton Daily Examiner

