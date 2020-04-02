DEX FILES: Where did lost Yamba fishermen go?

DEX 01/04/70: Mr. Graham Fitzgerald left Grafton yesterday in his 1928 Studebaker President 8 to take part in the Sydney to Melbourne veteran and vintage car rally, which starts at Sydney's Warwick Farm race circuit on Saturday and will finish in Melbourne on April 8.

DEX 01/04/70: Mr. Graham Fitzgerald left Grafton yesterday in his 1928 Studebaker President 8 to take part in the Sydney to Melbourne veteran and vintage car rally, which starts at Sydney's Warwick Farm race circuit on Saturday and will finish in Melbourne on April 8.

BIRTHS

FOSTER (nee McLeod). – To Jeannette and Lloyd, a son, Geoffrey John, 29/3/70. Coffs Harbour District Hospital.

McLENNAN. – To Betty and Rupert, a daughter. Step-sister for John, Warren and Wendy, 31/3/70. Both well.

FROM GRAFTON TO SYDNEY FOR BIG CAR RALLY

Mr. Graham Fitzgerald left Grafton yesterday in his 1928 Studebaker President 8 to take part in the Sydney to Melbourne veteran and vintage car rally, which starts at Sydney’s Warwick Farm race circuit on Saturday and will finish in Melbourne on April 8.

TWO FISHERMEN SAFE; FOUND ON ISLAND

Two Sydney men, feared lost on Tuesday night when fishing at Yamba, returned unharmed early yesterday morning after a night of boisterous sea conditions.

About 5.20 p.m. on Tuesday, Ivan Kellot (40), of Wentworthville, and Barry Adams, of Guildford went fishing at the Middle Wall at Yamba. About 12.00 p.m. the men’s wives began to worry and contacted the Yamba police.

A fisherman found the men early yesterday morning on Freeburn Island. The men explained that they had lost the boat’s propeller and the boat drifted.

BRILLIANT MUSICIAN AT COFFS ORGAN RECITAL

The Lions Club will feature one of Australia’s most brilliant musicians in its bi-centenary celebration organ recital in the Civic Centre on April 7.

He is Mr. Eric Smith, who will be playing one of the largest fully transistorised electric Yamaha organ installations in Australia.

COMPLAINT BY COMMITTEE

The Grafton Technical College Advisory Committee will write to the Director of Technical Education and voice its complaint on the state of the lawns and surrounds at the college.

“POP NIGHT” AT EISTEDDFOD

At last night’s meeting of the Grafton Eisteddfod Society it was decided that “pop night” would definitely be held this year and entries would be reopened. This is to build the respective sections in to worthwhile competitions.

HOME VEGETABLE GARDEN NOW THE “IN” THING

It is not surprising to see a gradual swing back to home vegetable growing. Of course, at one time the vegetable garden was an accepted part of most homes.

Then mass production made vegetables comparatively cheap at a time when money was becoming more plentiful.

The return to home vegetable growing has little to do with economy, except perhaps that the ever increasing number of cars on the roads make time spent in the garden more relaxing and enjoyable than driving.