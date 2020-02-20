DEX FILES: Who is Arvalyn Black Prince?

BIRTHS

McALISTER (nee Pendleton). – To Ellen and Trevor, a daughter, Ruth Elisabeth, 19/2/70. Both well.

AGAIN PRESIDENT OF AUXILIARY

Mrs. H. Ford, a foundation member of the South Grafton R.S.L. Auxiliary, was re-elected president of the auxiliary at yesterday’s meeting.

Congratulating Mrs. Ford and the auxiliary, the President of the South Grafton sub-branch of the RSL, Mr. W. E. Colborne, said the work of the auxiliary, small in numbers, was an impressive piece of sustained effort.

PROFIT OF $700 FROM STREET STALL, FAIR

The annual meeting of the Grafton Mother’s Club yesterday was told that the street stall and school fair had been the most financially successful functions conducted, resulting in a profit of $700 for the club.

The acting president, Mrs. J. Brown, also reported that last year the club had finally reached the goal aimed at for years.

It had bought an intercom system for use in the school at a cost of $1355. This was the largest single item of expenditure for the club during the year.

THREE YAMBA BEACH RESCUES

The permanent lifesaver at Yamba, Mr. Brian Alford, has carried out rescues at the beach on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. He made one rescue on each of the three days.

ANOTHER DOG SHOW SUCCESS

Mrs. Lorna Wilkes’ Maltese, Ch. Sweetemper Gidgette, recorded its second runner-up to best exhibit in show in two weeks at the Glen Innes P. and A. dog show.

The Grafton dog’s first runner-up award was won at Inverell.

The Welsh Corgi, Arvalyn Black Prince, owned by Mrs. Ruth Johnstone, of South Grafton, added another major show placing to its already impressive tally with a best junior exhibit in show at the same function.

Top group awards were also recorded by Mrs. N. Stark’s Golden Retriever, Ledora Gypsy (best in gundogs) and Mrs. B. J. Skennar’s Australian Terrier, Berroyal Danny Boy (runner-up in sporting terriers).

MACLEAN VISIT BY MISS AUSTRALIA

Miss Rhonda Iffland, the 19-year-old honey blonde, was entertained by the Maclean Rotary Club at a dinner at the golf club when she visited the Lower Clarence Spastic Council.

In a delightful and self-possessed manner, Miss Iffland explained that a spastic child was one who had suffered damage to that part of the brain that controlled muscular movement.

She spoke of the individual care given to each spastic. The centre had been in operation for 25 years and was about to launch a project which would provide accommodation country mothers to be near their children.

SET UP DRUG SMOKING CLUB

The Marihuana Society today appealed to the Senate Committee on Drugs to legalise the drug and set up smoking clubs in East Sydney.

Chairman of the M.S. Steering Committee, Dr. Yeomans, said scientific evidence to date had pointed to the fact that marihuana was not addictive and was less harmful than alcohol and nicotine.