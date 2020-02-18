DEX FILES: Whopping $65.63 per week on offer

Big cheques on offer if you became a cop in 1970. Picture: iStock

BIRTHS

COMMERFORD (nee Bennett). — To Nancy and Trevor, a daughter, 17/2/70. Manning Hospital. Both well.

SLY. – To Edith and Reg, a son, Darren Edward, 17/2/70. Both well.

ENGAGEMENTS

GOOLEY – CAMPBELL.– Mr. and Mrs. J. Campbell, 63 Kelly street, announce the engagement of their daughter, Helen, to Denis, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. Gooley, Byron Bay.

LEGACY TO CONTROL NURSING HOME

The proposed new nursing home to be constructed on the site of the old Coffs Harbour Hospital will cost about $125,000, Mr. Gordon Johnstone, president of Coffs Harbour Legacy, said today.

Mr. Johnstone was commenting on a statement by the Minister for Health Mr. Jago, who told those attending the official opening of the new hospital on Saturday that a nursing home was planned.

INFECTIOUS DISEASES

During the period, January 1 to December 31, 1969, 18 positive cases of infectious diseases were reported to the Grafton City Council.

This was revealed in the annual report of the city health and building surveyor, Mr. R. Jordan, presented to the meeting.

He said this was a sharp increase on the two cases notified in 1968, but compared favourably with the 15 cases notified in 1967. Infectious diseases notified during the period included a case of brucellosis and 17 cases of infectious hepatitis.

LIVESTOCK INDUSTRY WORTH $10M. TO DISTRICT

Cr. W. G. Coward, president of the Nymboida Shire Council, who yesterday officially opened the Grafton district cattle saleyards, said the livestock industry in the Clarence Valley meant a gross income of at least $10 million annually to the district, and was second only to the great timber enterprise.

CHALLENGE C.P. TO JOIN OPPOSITION

The Australian Country Party was challenged today to combine with the Opposition to force the Government to introduce urgent measures to relieve the plight of primary producers.

The challenge was issued by the Labour Party Shadow Minister for Primary Industry, Dr Rex Patterson.

Dr. Patterson said that when the Parliament reassembles on March 3 the Opposition will move motions in both houses to force the hand of the Country Party following yesterday’s “get tough” attitude adopted by CP Federal Parliamentarians.

GRAFTON CWA IS CONFIDENT

Confidence that the year would be a happy and prosperous one for the branch was expressed by the president, Mrs. Hazel Blakely, at the first 1970 meeting of the Grafton C.W.A. branch.

POLICE RECRUITING TEAM IN GRAFTON ON MARCH 6

A constable in the New South Wales Police Force earns $65.63 a week in his first year of service and is the highest paid policemen in his rank in Australia. That was stated in Grafton yesterday by Sgt. W. F. Tyrell, publicity officer for the recruiting branch of the N.S.W. Police Force.

He said that while earning $65.63 a week in his first year, the young policeman was on the first rung of a superannuated career that would keep him on full pay until he was 60 years old, and on three-quarters of his pay on retirement until his death.