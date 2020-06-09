DEX FILES: Why are babies born so easily in taxis?

Ever wondered why babies are born in taxis so easily?

SMITH- To Noeline and Eddie, on 6/6/70, a son, Simon Bradley. Brother for Neil and Andrew.

CHAMBERS of commerce have had an up and down time of it in New South Wales. In some areas they flourish, in others they battle on in the face of businessmen's apathy and indifference except when an issue of particular concern to the individual crops up and he seeks the chamber as a champion. In some localities, the handful of stalwarts thro in the towel and the chamber lapses, perhaps to b revived when another enthusiast arrives in town with the time to organise and get around and stir the laggards.

SYDNEY, Monday- Police tonight were seeking the driver of a station sedan in which murdered widow Ella Avis Sullivan was given a lift from a lonely bus stop near her Blacktown home last Saturday evening.

The man was seen to take the vehicle from a parking area at the rear of Woolworths in Queen Street, St. Mary's, between 10am and 11.45am last Friday.

The stolen station sedan was found abandoned at the intersection of Osborne and Davis roads, Blacktown, about 9.10pm last Saturday.

CANBERRA, Monday- Taxation deductions for payments made for domestic help required by working mothers were among proposals which the Australian Clothing Manufacturers' Council would like to see introduced urgently in the next Federal Budget.

The president of the council, Mr. W. D. Adcock, said at the council's bi-annual conference in Canberra today, that the Government should provide positive leadership in the provision of incentives to attract more married women into the work force.

BUENOS AIRES, Mon. (AAP-Reuter)- An Argentinian doctor has won a scientific award for investigations which showed why babies are born so easily in taxis.

Dr. Tucho Perrusi, a 52-year-old gynaecologist claims the natural position for women to give birth is sitting up, since this helps the child to be expelled normally without over-exerting the mother.

A GRAFTON man was given a suspended gaol sentence, and his brother fined $150 when the pair appeared at Grafton Court of Petty Sessions yesterday, charged with using premises for betting.

Leslie George Shore, of Powell street, Grafton, and Cecil Patrick Shore, of Fry street, Grafton, each pleaded guilty...