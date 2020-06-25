DEX FILES: Wife awarded damages from husband

From The Daily Examiner 50 years ago today

BIRTHS

EDWARDS.-To Barbara and Phillip, a daughter, Jodie Deanne, 24/6/70. Both well.

WATKINS (nee Blanch), To Margaret and Noel, a son, 24/6/70, Gregory Neil. Brother for Karen.

DAMAGES AWARDED AGAINST HUSBAND

A young married woman, who was injured in a car accident when a passenger in a car driven by a man she later married, was awarded 12,000 damages at Grafton Supreme Court yesterday.

She is Christine Ruth Hosking (17), of Corindi Clarence, who was suing her husband, David Hamilton Rodney Hosking.

Mr. Justice Nagle was told that on February 16, 1969, the girl was a passenger in a car being driven by David Hosking whom she married early this year.

Evidence was given that the vehicle left the road and overturned several times. Mrs.

EDITORIAL - HELPING AND HINDERING THE AMBULANCE SERVICE

For far too long, the ambulance service of this State has been treated as the Cinderella of all health services with trained and dedicated ambulance officers standing in the street depending on charity to enable their services to be financed. Auxiliaries and benefits have, of course, also raised substantial sums but the whole conduct of the service has been on the cheap as far as the Government is concerned with far too little appreciation of what the ambulance does for its community.

WINNER OF SPECIAL SPORTING AWARD

Wayne Hadkins 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Hadkins, of Grafton, was yesterday announced the winner of the Queen's birthday special sporting award.

The award will be made annually by the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

MANY GRAFTONIANS SUFFERING FROM 'FLU

A spokesman for the Grafton and South Grafton Medical Officers' Association confirmed yesterday that influenza in near-epidemic proportions was raging in Grafton.

He said the 'flu hit the city during the weekend when doctors wee extremely busy.

DEAD TIGER CAT FOUND ON ROAD

Few town dwellers have seen a native cat or tiger cat, and a tiger cat brought in to "The Daily Examiner" office last night caused considerable interest.

The tiger cat was found dead by Mr. Brian Foley on the Nymboida road, apparently killed by traffic.

FILM OF CLARENCE MADE

A 30 -minute film on the Clarence district for circulation throughout the world has been made by the International Rotary Committee. This was disclosed last night at the changeover dinner of the South Grafton Rotary Club.

The club's main project for the next year is the beautification of Lane Boulevard, South Grafton.