DEX FILES: Wrong body buried in grave

BIRTHS

TEARE (nee Davis). To Barbara and Trevor, a son, at Westmead Suburbs Hospital, Newcastle, 20/2/70. Both Well.

ENGAGEMENTS

SWORD – NOUD. – Mr. and Mrs. R. Noud wish to announce the engagement of their elder daughter, Robyn, of 21 Strand Crescent, Nae Nae, Lower Hutt, Wellington, N.Z., to Trevor, only son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Sword, of Taita, Lower Hutt, N.Z.

SCOUT AUXILIARY NEEDS MEMBERS

At the monthly meeting of the South Grafton Scouts and Cubs Ladies’ Auxiliary, the president, Mrs. O. L. Christensen, expressed concern at the falling rate of membership.

She made an urgent appeal for new members to attend the annual meeting in March, which will be held after the monthly meeting if enough members are present.

FAREWELLED AFTER 35 YEARS WITH COUNCIL

Mr. William Francis Devir, a pole and overhead lines inspector with the Northern Rivers County Council, was farewelled by staff at the N.R.C.C. Queen street, Grafton, depot yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Devir began his employment with the old Clarence River County Council (now the NRCC) as a labourer at Macksville in January, 1935.

BANK LOAN TO CITY COUNCIL

The manager of the Commonwealth Savings Bank at Grafton, Mr. A. C. Carter said yesterday the bank has approved a loan of $54,000 to the Grafton City Council.

This loan was approved to meet the Council’s requirements of $20,000 for the Nymboida water augmentation scheme, $17,000 for sewerage works and $17,000 for road construction.

WRONG BODY IN GRAVE

A mix-up at the City Morgue has led to the wrong man being buried at Fawkner Cemetary. Mr. Edwin Davenport (53), of Boundary road, Pascoe Vale, died on February 9, and his body was taken to the morgue.

Last Wednesday week relatives and friends attended his funeral service and later went to Fawkner Cemetary for the burial. But Coroner’s Court officials have now discovered that a mistake was made and an unidentified man was buried.

The City Coroner, Mr Pascoe, has ordered the body to be exhumed, and a second funeral for Mr. Davenport will be held on Monday.

LOWER RIVER SCHOOL PRAWNS

About 40 boats of the Clarence fishing fleet are trawling for school prawns, concentrating in the river at Maclean and off Ilarwill, near the quarry.

Since December, sufficient prawns have been available to make prawning worthwhile between Harwood and Lawrence.