DEX FILES: Youths charged with stealing

DEX FILES 29/01/70: There were no tears shed by Christine Harmon and Lesley McDonald on their first day at Grafton Public School yesterday.

BIRTHS

JOHNSON (nee Martin).-A son, Mark Joseph. Brother for David, 27/1/70. Both well.

FAT CATTLE SHOW AT GRAFTON

Cash prizes of $413 and trophies to the value of $175 are offered for 23 classes at the fat cattle show to be conducted by the Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society at Grafton on Monday, February 9.

This year's fat cattle show will be the first to be held at the new $110,000 Grafton district saleyards, which have been constructed at South Grafton by Nymboida Shire Council.

CONCERN OVER SAFEBREAKINGS

Police officers on the North Coast are concerned at the number of safebreaking offences occurring in the area, and have appealed for the co-operation from businessmen and the public in an effort to stop the thefts and apprehend offenders.

The officer in charge of North Coast detectives, Det. Sgt. H. R. Fredericks, asked businessmen to make sure that large sums of money were in safe keeping.

SCHOOL ENROLMENTS SHOW LITTLE INCREASE

No great increases have been reported in Clarence schools as the new school year gets under way, and it seems as though most schools will have a sufficient number of teachers.

A spokesman for the Grafton High School said yesterday that the enrolment this year of 804 was about the same as last year.

First form was enrolled yesterday and about 180 children were enrolled. At South Grafton High, enrolments were down by about 20 on last year with first form consisting most of this figure.

KILLED BY TRACTOR NEAR WOOLGOOLGA

An elderly farm worker was killed on a property near Woolgoolga this morning, when he was run over by a tractor and trailer loaded with water melons.

REPLY TO INQUIRIES ABOUT SPECIALIST PRACTITIONERS

Following a letter to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce form Mr. A. H. Jago, Minister for Health, on the possibility of specialist medical practitioners in Grafton, it was decided to send representations to the Grafton Base Hospital Board and the local Medical Association.

The letter from Mr. Jago concerned the availability of subsidies to encourage specialists in medicine to practice in country towns.

The N.S.W. Hospitals Commission expressed doubts that the conditions at Grafton would substantiate the payment of a subsidy to a specialist.

YOUTHS CHARGED WITH STEALING

Three youths will appear at Maclean Court of Petty Sessions today, charged with having stolen a quantity of cigarettes, money and liquor from the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club on Tuesday night.

The youths are aged between 18 and 22, and were arrested by Constable R. Miles. The premises were entered through a rear window after louvres were removed. About $100 worth of goods was stolen and only a portion has been recovered.