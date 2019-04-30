Menu
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court in 2017.
Crime

Former Lismore doctor to fight sex charges

30th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
By Sam McKeith

A FORMER Lismore gynaecologist has pleaded not guilty to alleged sex offences against more than 30 women.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 64, was on Monday formally arraigned at the District Court in Sydney where he answered "not guilty" to all charges against him.

The charges include aggravated indecent assault under authority and aggravated sexual assault under authority, the court heard.

The court heard that the accusations allegedly stretched from 1993 to 2016 at Lismore and related to more than 30 female complainants.

In total, Taylor is alleged to have committed more than 80 offences against the women, the court heard.

After entering his plea before Judge Penelope Wass, Taylor, dressed in a dark suit, resumed his seat alongside supporters in the public gallery.

On the last occasion, the court was told that Taylor's trial could take up to six months.

The matter is listed to return to court on Thursday.

