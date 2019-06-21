DEX heart beats strong at 160 years and counting

IN AN age when newspapers are supposedly fading, here we are, celebrating 160 years of life.

A lot has changed. The newsroom is a lot smaller, as people who attend our morning tea today will realise. However, there are still a lot of fingers pulling at strings that are not physically in the building of 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton.

As part of a regional network, there are as sub-editors and designers and other various roles who contribute to the output of multiple products, including ours. And of course our newspaper is no longer printed in the Clarence Valley, which was once upon time a whole industry unto itself.

Technology has streamlined a lot of the steps involved in creating and producing a newspaper. A strike of a keyboard and click of a mouse can achieve most objectives.

Indeed with the increased focus on catering for an online audience, some published stories never even leave cyberspace to take up ink on a page.

We now work in a different industry, that's for sure. But when you strip it all back, one constant remains as the beating heart of newspapers - its journalists.

In my relatively short span in the media game I've watched some roles simply disappear. But, thankfully, the powers that be have seen fit for protecting a value that has always been and should always at the core of newspapers - the public's right to know the truth.