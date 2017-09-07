24°
News

DEX netball back for 2017

Action between South Grafton High School and Grafton High School in the Open division during the round matches of the Daily Examiner Netball Challenge. Matthew Elkerton
by Jarrard Potter

NETBALL: Daily Examiner Shield netball action is back again at the Grafton Netball Courts today for the first round of competition.

While numbers have declined this year, Grafton Netball Association president Cathy Walls said she still expected fierce competition between the schools.

"The Open Division is always tight, and we've got Maclean High School, McAuley College and Grafton High School battling it out in that,” she said.

"It's disappointing our last year's winners South Grafton won't be here, they didn't have the numbers to put a team together which is a shame, I think they lost a number of Year 12 girls who played last year.

"Maclean will be tough to beat, they have a good young side who played last year and will benefit from last year's experience.”

This week is the first round of competition, with the finals to be played on Thursday next week.

