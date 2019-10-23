DEX proud to join #righttoknow campaign

THIS IS ABOUT YOU: Editor Bill North and the staff at The Daily Examiner show their support for nationwide #righttoknow media campaign.

READERS would now be aware of the #righttoknow campaign that all Australian media are running.

Gradually our freedoms are being eroded by governments of all levels who are restricting reporters and readers' rights to transparent decisions that affect their everyday lives.

The Daily Examiner team is proud to add its combined weight to this campaign.

Locally, we are subjected daily to what government organisations and corporations want us to know. Our reporters are among the thousands who are continually running into roadblocks and obstacles as they try to report important stories that the public has the right to know.

Why, then, are we specifically targeting the Federal Government when our efforts to report the truth are stymied at every level? Because whether the Federal Government takes a proactive or backward stance on this issue, they lead this country by example.

If they issue laws and decisions that make it harder for journalists and inhibit the media's role as the "Fourth Estate”, they promote a more secretive national culture, open the door for corruption, and shut down accountability.

Every level of government, down to the smallest shire council, follows the doctrine from above when it constitutes what is "normal”.

The New York Times described Australia as possibly the world's most secretive democracy.

In an ominous summation, respected constitutional lawyer Professor George Williams said our laws "are the sorts of laws one might expect in a police state rather than a democracy like Australia”.

Media lawyer Justin Quill acts for News Corp and other members of the Right to Know campaign and has been involved in the application of media laws for two decades. "Make no mistake, the media is definitely more inhibited and restricted in what it can publish today that it was 20 years ago,” he said.

News Corp journalist Annika Smethurst had her home raided because she reported the government was considering new powers to spy on us all. This is the tipping point. We've gone far enough. We need to pull back the cloak of secrecy before it blinds us completely.

We don't want to head down the road of countries such as Ecuador, who in 2013 enforced a Communication Law that enabled more intrusive regulation of the media, characterised by self-censorship, intimidation and legal sanctions, more concentrated government ownership of media and hostile rhetoric from the government.

Independent and opposition newspapers have either been shut down or bought by government to control what information gets out there - the result is nothing short of propaganda.

For the sake of transparency, we must ask: Why does our Federal Government want to limit the ability of the people who elect it to assess what it's doing?

Democracy is about public accountability. You have a right to know, and The Daily Examiner is committed to fighting this campaign.

Visit yourrighttoknow.com.au to read in full about the litany of issues the government is keeping secret.