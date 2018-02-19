WE ARE NEWS: From doctor shortages to raw deal for fishers

IF YOU'VE picked up today's edition of The Daily Examiner, you'd have noticed we've devoted two pages to re-affirming our commitment to our readers.

The way we cover news is changing as technology allows, and readers demand, almost instant coverage of events.

Our busy journalists are up for this challenge and to help readers engage with them one of our first online stories of the day will be a quick rundown on what they're chasing for the day.

We're looking for our readers to make this a two-way line of communication. If you know something or have a tip-off, you can let them know and see that information included in stories online or in the newspaper.

Today reporter Caitlan Charles will be chasing up tomorrow's council meeting where there's a few hot button issues coming up for decision.

She's coming up with a list of five things to look out for.

She's also heard concerns that the number of local doctors is still an issue, despite the recent story about the Grafton GP Superclinic nearing its capacity.

And she's been talking to a Nymboida resident dismayed to learn a new Telstra mobile phone tower could be built just 20 metres from his property.

She's also going to cram in a call to a union representing workers on the new jail sit, following up a recent story about problems with labour hire companies.

Caitlan is looking for your input into her stories. Email her here.

Our cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield has hit ground running since she started with the paper early last month.

Today she's looking into erosion issues on local beaches and asking why it's taking so long for bodies managing them to do something about it.

She's also looking into the deterioration of some of the assets on Susan Island, in particular the wharf, which boats full of visitors once tied up to for day visits to the island.

She's hoping to organise a trip to the island to get a closer look at what's happening.

If you've got some information that could help Ebony's stories, email her here.

Last week a group of Dutch university students took a look around our flood mitigation systems with Clarance Valley Council's floodplain engineer Kieran McAndrew. Tim Howard is going to find out what we can teach the Dutch about keeping water out of places they don't want it.

He's also going to have a chat to the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-operative manager Danielle Adams about the importance of promoting Australian-caught seafood.

In sport Matt Elkerton is back on deck, refreshed after a week's break.

He's going to chat to Ben McMahon to find out what was behind the Lower Clarence's win overnight in the Cotten Shield cricket final.

He's also taking a look at the Coffs Harbour 9s rugby league carnival at the weekend and asking if the Orara Axemen's win is a sign of things to come in Group 2 League.

He'll be talking to former Grafton Ghosts mentor Col Speed about the chances of him establishing a Ghost-like dynasty with the Axemen.

If you've got something to say, contact The Daily Examiner on 6643 0500 or email news tips newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au or here to contact Matt with sports info here.