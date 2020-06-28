Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meet the Daily Examiner team who will be visiting your town in the coming weeks. From L-R: sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.
Meet the Daily Examiner team who will be visiting your town in the coming weeks. From L-R: sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.
News

DEX Roving Reporter is back!

Bill North
by
28th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Daily Examiner may not have a physical home anymore, but don't think for one minute we won't still have a presence in the community.

I'm excited to say that, starting this week, digital producer Jenna Thompson will be our first roving reporter to pound the pavement and try out a new 'virtual newsroom.'

With technology as it is, we don't need to be chained to a desk, we can focus more on what we really should be doing: catching up with our community.

We want to find out what's going on in your world, what makes you tick.

We want to hear your successes, your good times and maybe sometimes the not-so-good.

The Daily Examiner is your local news source and we want to share your story. 

 

DEX COMES TO YOU

Reporters will be on the ground in various venues around the Clarence Valley each week.

Have a chat to them, tell them your news or what you like the Daily Examiner to cover. 

To find out where one of our reporters will be next, visit our Facebook events page or follow the web tag 'DEX Roving Reporter' to receive an alert.  

Alternatively, you can drop us a line by emailing newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.  

clarence valley daily examiner dex roving reporter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From compiling the DEX to saying goodbye to print

        premium_icon From compiling the DEX to saying goodbye to print

        People and Places ‘I will feel a sense of sadness on Saturday when the last printed edition of The Daily Examiner rolls off the press.’

        READ: The final print edition of The Daily Examiner

        READ: The final print edition of The Daily Examiner

        News We salute Clarence Valley's iconic masthead in last print edition

        Driver accused of deliberately hitting pedestrian

        premium_icon Driver accused of deliberately hitting pedestrian

        Crime Police allege the 26-year-old did a U-turn and hit the pedestrian

        No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        premium_icon No test, no entry in NSW as Victoria’s cases surge

        News Returned travellers in Australia to face mandatory COVID-19 testing