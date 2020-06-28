DEX Roving Reporter is back!

Meet the Daily Examiner team who will be visiting your town in the coming weeks. From L-R: sports editor Mitch Keenan, deputy editor Jarrard Potter, chief photographer Adam Hourigan, digital producer Jenna Thompson and editor Bill North.

The Daily Examiner may not have a physical home anymore, but don't think for one minute we won't still have a presence in the community.

I'm excited to say that, starting this week, digital producer Jenna Thompson will be our first roving reporter to pound the pavement and try out a new 'virtual newsroom.'

With technology as it is, we don't need to be chained to a desk, we can focus more on what we really should be doing: catching up with our community.

We want to find out what's going on in your world, what makes you tick.

We want to hear your successes, your good times and maybe sometimes the not-so-good.

The Daily Examiner is your local news source and we want to share your story.

DEX COMES TO YOU

Reporters will be on the ground in various venues around the Clarence Valley each week.

Have a chat to them, tell them your news or what you like the Daily Examiner to cover.

To find out where one of our reporters will be next, visit our Facebook events page or follow the web tag 'DEX Roving Reporter' to receive an alert.

Alternatively, you can drop us a line by emailing newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.