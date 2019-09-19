DEX SHIELD: All the action from the rugby league finals

EPIC: Players tussle in the Daily Examiner shield under 14 game between Maclean High and Grafton High.

EPIC: Players tussle in the Daily Examiner shield under 14 game between Maclean High and Grafton High. Adam Hourigan

DEX SHIELD RUGBY LEAGUE: Six teams from four Clarence Valley schools went to battle tonight for the Daily Examiner Shield finals at the Hay Street Fields last night to find out who rules the rugby league roost.

Teams faced off in the under-14s, girls league tag and open boys finals with some real nail biter unfolding in South Grafton.

GALLERIES

Under-14 boys were up first with Grafton High School and Maclean High School meeting in the opening final after cementing their spots in the qualifiers.

Maclean were heavy favourites after the school's under-13 side made the NSW Country Cup final last month and they showed just why with a commanding performance against their up-River rivals.

Grafton fought back to reduce the gap to just two points but Maclean found their feet and held off to win 12-4 and seal the under-14 boys trophy with player of the series honours going to Malik Elabbasi.

Maclean High School, winners of the Daily Examiner shield under 14 final between Maclean High and Grafton High. Adam Hourigan

Next up was the girls league tag and Grafton High School made a second appearance in the finals against bitter rivals South Grafton High School.

It was a very tight encounter settled by just one try to Grafton's Sophie Swanson, who went on a steaming solo run and made a brilliant lunge for the line to sneak home half way through the second half.

South Grafton dug deep but Grafton held strong to finish the game as 6-0 winners with South Grafton's Talara Taylor being awarded player of the series.

South Grafton High School, winners of the Daily Examiner shield league tag final between South Grafton High and Grafton High. Adam Hourigan

The last finals game proved to be the most thrilling encounter of the night as Maclean High School and McAuley Catholic College traded blows in one of the most memorable open boys deciders in recent years.

Maclean and McAuley went back and forth in the fiery encounter with the Bats hitting the scoreboard early before two Bill Bolte breakaway tries put the Catholic College ahead at the half.

McAuley held the pressure but Maclean clawed their way back to an 18-16 lead before a dramatic late penalty kick from McAuley's Elliot Speed was sent wide.

Player of the series was awarded to Maclean's Ferlin Laurie while the Max Godby award for player of the Daily Examiner Shield across all three grades went to McAuley's Bill Bolte for his excellent contributions in defence and attack.

Maclean High School, winners of the Daily Examiner shield open final between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College. Adam Hourigan

Full match reports to come.